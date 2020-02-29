india-vs-sri-lanka-icc-women’s-t20i-world-cup-live-score:-india-look-to-continue-unbeaten-run,-face-sri-lanka

IND vs SL T20I Live Score: India defeated New Zealand by three runs in their last league fixture. © Twitter

A semifinal berth secured, the unbeaten Indian women’s cricket team would look to address some of its batting issues in the final Group A match against a deflated Sri Lanka in the Women’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Saturday. The Indians are on a roll, having easily sealed their semifinal berth with wins over defending champions Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand. The Lankans, on the other hand, are out of the semifinal race following two losses so far. While India beat hosts Australia by 17 runs in the tournament opener, they defeated Bangladesh by 18 runs before eking out a narrow four-run victory over the White Ferns on Thursday. And come Saturday, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would look to end its group engagements on a high when it takes on the islanders. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between India vs Sri lanka ICC Women’s T20I World Cup, straight from Junction Oval, Melbourne