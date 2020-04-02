india-vs-sri-lanka-icc-women’s-t20i-world-cup-highlights:-shafali-verma,-radha-yadav-shine-as-india-thrash-sri-lanka-by-7-wickets

Updated: 29 February 2020 12: 28 IST

IND vs SL Women’s T20I World Cup Highlights: India outplayed Sri Lanka in all departments of the game to register their fourth win on the trot in the tournament.

IND vs SL T20I Highlights: Shafali Verma top-scored for India with a knock of 47. © Twitter

India outclassed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Melbourne to register their fourth win on the trot in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup on Saturday. Shafali Verma, who top-scored for India, set up the chase for India with a quickfire knock of 47 off 34 balls. Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and decided to bat at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. Radha Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India, finishing with figures of four for 23 in her spell of four overs. Radha was also named player of the match for her impressive bowling. India had already qualified for the semi-finals and they will play the second placed team in Group B on March 5. (SCORECARD)Highlights Between India vs Sri lanka ICC Women’s T20I World Cup, straight from Junction Oval, Melbourne

That’s it from us!Thank you for tuning in, it was another clinical performance by Indian women’s team as they outclassed Sri Lanka in Melbourne. India’s next match will be the all-important semi-finals. Do join us then.India win by seven wickets!Deepti Sharma slog sweeps it and finds the gap on the leg-side. India register their fourth consecutive win in Women’s T20 World Cup. They beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets.Dropped!Jemimah dropped at short mid-wicket for 11 and Sri Lanka just could not seem to hold onto catches. Four!Jemimah hits that one through the covers to pick a boundary and that takes India’s total past 100.Four!Deepti Sharma slog sweeps it and finds the gap to collect her first boundary.WICKET!Huge wicket for Sri Lanka as Shafali Verma is found short of her crease and she departs for 47. India are 88 for three 10.4.Four Byes!Shafali Verma again moves across her stumps but misses the ball and it beats the wicketkeeper as well, four bonus runs for India.WICKET!Harmanpreet Kaur tried to clear the long-on fielder but could not get the timing right on that one as she departs for 15. India are 81 for two in 9.4 overs. Four!Shafali Verma shuffled across the wide-line and hits it over the fine-leg fielder’s head for a boundary.Four!Shafali Verma cuts it and finds the gap with precision another boundary for the 16-year-old. Four!Harmanpreet sweeps it this time and again finds the gap on the field as she picks up the second boundary off the over. SIX!Harmanpreet Kaur goes big this time and clears the ropes with ease. First maximum for the Indian captain.Four!Harmanpreet Kaur cuts it past backward point to pick up her first boundary of the match. Chamari Athapaththu dropped it short and Indian captain finds the gap on the off-side.50 up for India!Shafali Verma takes a single to take India’s total to 50.Four!Shafali comes down the track on that occasion and she gets it over mid-off’s head for a boundary. SIX!Shafali Verma goes down the ground this time and clears the rope with ease to pick up her first six of the innings. Four!Siriwardena dropped it short and Shafali Verma hits it off the backfoot and lofts it over mid-off for a boundary. WICKET!Prabodhani gets the breakthrough as Smriti Mandhana departs for 17. India are 34 for one in 4.4 overs. Four!Smriti Mandhana finishes the fourth over with a boundary over extra cover. India are 33 for no loss after four overs. Bowling change!Sri Lanka skipper has come onto bowl as she looks for a way to break this opening partnership between Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. Back-to-back boundaries!Smriti Mandhana goes down the ground to get consecutive boundaries off Sandeepani’s over.Dropped!Another chance gone begging for Sri Lanka as Sandeepani drops Shafali Verma of her own bowling. Four!Shafali Verma comes down the track and lofts the ball over mid-off’s head to pick up her second boundary of the over. India are 16 for no loss after two overs. Four!Shafali Verma makes Sri Lanka pay on the very next delivery as she slog sweeps it for a boundary.Dropped!Big chance missed by Sri Lanka Shafali Verma dropped on the off-side for five. Mandhana gets off the mark with a cover drive!Over pitched and Smriti Mandhana drives it through the covers to get off the mark.Four!Shafali Verma starts the innings with a boundary off the first ball.Sri Lanka finish with a boundary!Sri Lanka gets a boundary of the last ball off their innings as they set India a target of 114 runs. We will be back in a while with India’s chase. Dropped!Taniya Bhatia drops a simple catch behind the stumps off Shikha Pandey’s bowling as Prabodani survives. WICKET!Shikha Pandey castles Sandeepani as she goes for a golden duck. OUT!Poonam Yadav picks up a wicket on the last ball of her fourth as Harmanpreet Kaur takes a good running catch. Silva departs for eight, Sri Lanka are 104 for eight.100 up for Sri Lanka!Dilhari comes down the track and takes a single, with that run, 100 comes up for Sri Lanka.Deepti Sharma is back in the attack!Deepti Sharma who picked up the wicket of Umesha Thimashini in the third over of the innings comes onto bowl her last over in the match. Four!Dilhari goes down on one knee and ramps it towards the fine-leg fence for a boundary.Wicket!The replays confirm that the ball would have gone onto hit the top of the stumps. Sri Lanka lose their seventh wicket.DRS for Sri Lanka!Radha Yadav traps Nilakshi de Silva on the pads and the umpire has given her out. After a long chat with the non-striker she decided to go for a DRS.Last five overs coming up!Sri Lanka are 80 for six after 15 overs. They need a magical effort to put up a fighting total on the board against an unbeaten Indian side.OUT!Another catch for Veda Krishnamurthy in the deep as Rajeshwari Gayakwad picks up her second wicket. Sri Lanka are 78 for six.OUT!Karunarathna tried to go for the big hit down the ground but she is caught at long-on by Veda Krishnamurthy. Sri Lanka are in deep trouble now at 75 for five.Four!Siriwardena finishes the 13th over with a boundary straight down the ground. Sri Lanka are 73 for four.