india-vs-south-africa:-south-africa-just-do-it-with-india-tour-after-coronavirus-risk-assessment

South Africa will just do it making use of their three-match one-day international series in India after performing a risk assessment of the consequences of the coronavirus, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Friday. The South African team will depart as scheduled on Sunday for a string which starts in Dharamshala on Thursday.The statement said that “CSA has engaged in a formal risk assessment process to guarantee the safe practices of and duty of care to your players and staff”.CSA said it had used information from various international experts, like the World Health Organisation aswell seeing the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the South African embassy in India.”The Proteas will undoubtedly be going to India via Dubai and landing and spending each day in Delhi, proceeding to play in Dharamshala then, Kolkata and lucknow,” the statement said.”None of the playing venues have recorded positive cases and travel between these cities will undoubtedly be via chartered flights reducing the chance even more. The risks in Dubai and Delhi are believed low.”The team have already been advised on protective measures and you will be associated with the CSA Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra.

