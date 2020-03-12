The initial ODI in Dharamsala was abandoned with out a ball bowled. © AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced that India’s second and third One-day Internationals (ODIs) against South Africa will undoubtedly be played nowadays. The BCCI also said that it had been working closely with the federal government authorities, including sports and health ministry and is making every effort to make sure safety of players and fans. The BCCI, in its release, said it made this decision after holding discussions with the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYAS) and Ministry of Health insurance and Family Welfare (MOHFW).”THE PLANET Health Organisation (WHO), wednesday on, assessed that COVID-19 could be characterized as a pandemic. The BCCI is making every effort for compliance with the regulatory bodies of the federal government of India and ensure the safety of our athletes and valued fans,” BCCI said in its release.”The BCCI will continue steadily to take guidance from the federal government of India and state regulatory bodies,” it added.The initial ODI in Dharamsala was abandoned with out a ball bowled. The team is scheduled to go to Lucknow for the next ODI on March, as the third and the ultimate match of the series will undoubtedly be played at Eden Gardens on March 18.