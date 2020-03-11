india-vs-south-africa-1st-odi:-when-and-where-to-watch-live-telecast,-live-streaming

India will lock horns with South Africa in the first ODI to be played in Dharamsala on Thursday. © Twitter

India, boosted by the returns of Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, will be looking to put the nightmares of the New Zealand tour behind them as they gear up to face South Africa in the first One-day International (ODI) of the three-match series at Dharamsala on Thursday. However, the trio might have to wait for their international return as weather is expected to play spoilsport. According to weather reports, heavy rain is predicted for the match day. The return of Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya make India favourites going into the series but the hosts cannot afford to take South Africa lightly. Captained by Quinton de Kock, South Africa recently completed a series sweep over Australia at home and they will be coming into the tour brimming with confidence.When is the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match?The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be played on March 12, Thursday.Where will the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match be played?The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium,Dharamsala.What time does the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match begin?The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will begin at 01: 30 PM IST.Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match?The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be telecast on the Star Sports network.How do I watch live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match?The live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights

India will lock horns with South Africa in Dharamsala on Thursday

Rain might play spoilsport in the proceedings in Dharamsala

India are boosted by the return of Dhawan, Hardik and Bhuvneshwar

