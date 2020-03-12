Hello and welcome!India take on South Africa in Dharamsala today for the first of three ODIs. There is a forecast of rain throughout the day, so that may spoil proceedings, but otherwise it is set to be a cracker of a match.India will be looking to regain their pride after a 3-0 drubbing in the ODI series in New Zealand, but will be given a major boost with Hardik Pandya returning to the side along with Shikhar Dhawan.The visitors, led by Quinton de Kock, will be confident after whitewashing Australia in their three-match ODI series.