india-vs-pakistan:-“run-out-picasso”-pakistan-add-another-to-their-list-of-mid-pitch-disasters

The Pakistan players ended up racing to the same end. © Twitter

When India take on Pakistan, the match is bound to provide moments to remember, especially if it is a World Cup clash. The semi-final of the Under-19 World Cup on Tuesday proved to be no different. Having won the toss and elected to bat, Pakistan were put under pressure with India taking two early wickets. Captain Rohail Nazir and opener Haider Ali put on a 62-run stand, stabilising Pakistan’s innings before the latter lost his wicket to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Then, hilarity ensued when Nazir and the new batsman Qasim Akram had a horrible mix-up, leading to the latter’s dismissal.Watch the run-out here:

Imran Khan is Proud of u Boys .

— _.R.E.D.D.Y._ (@PurnaReddy_7_) February 4, 2020Qasim Akram, facing Ravi Bishnoi in the 31st over, tapped the ball on the off-side and started off on the single. Nazir also started running but seeing the fielder closing in on the ball decided to stop and run back. Akram, however, did not stop and kept running as the two batsmen raced to the crease at the non-striker’s end.Atharva Ankolekar picked up the ball and smartly flicked it to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel who had all the time in the world to gather the ball and get the bails off to put Pakistan down to 118-4.Twitter was quick to troll Pakistan on their faux pas, with many users talking about Pakistan’s history of funny run-outs.”Pakistan being Pakistan. Some things just never change,” one user tweeted.”And comes the trademark Run-Out! How many times have we seen this before??” tweeted another.

It's about your safety after all.

— Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) February 4, 2020India bowled Pakistan out for 172, with the last six wickets falling for just 26 runs.