india-vs-pakistan,-icc-u-19-world-cup-semi-final:-when-and-where-to-watch-live-telecast,-live-streaming

India’s Ravi Bishnoi celebrating wicket with his teammates. © Twitter

Defending champions India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final of ICC Under-19 World Cup at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Tuesday. India booked their spot in tournament’s last four after defeating last edition’s runners-up Australia by 74 runs, while Pakistan thrashed Asian rivals Afghanistan by six wickets to set up a face-off with the defending champions. After India’s batsmen failed with the bat in the quarter-final, the bowlers rose to the challenge and threatened the Australian batsmen with their pace and bounce. India would hope a repeat of performance from their fast bowlers as well the spinners and pile up pressure on Pakistan’s batting-order.When is the India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match?The India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match will be played on February 4, Tuesday.Where will the India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match be played?The India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match will be played at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.What time does the India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match begin?The India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match will begin at 01:30 PM IST.Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match?The India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match will be telecast on Star Sports 3.How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match?The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)