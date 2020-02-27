india-vs-new-zealand:-rohit-sharma’s-super-over-heroics-hand-india-1st-t20i-series-win-in-new-zealand

New Zealand’s Super Over woes continued as India won the third T20I on Wednesday to seal the five-match T20I series. A glorious innings from New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was not enough to guide the home side to victory against India in the third T20I in Hamilton, as the match ended in a tie after both teams batted their 20 overs. Williamson carried his form into the deciding Super Over, hitting 12 off four deliveries as New Zealand set a target of 18 for India to hit. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul came in to bat for India, and Rohit, who was India’s top scorer in the match, smoked two sixes off the last two deliveries to secure a win in India’s first ever Super Over contest.Sent in to bat first, India got off to a blistering start, with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul putting on an 89-run stand before the latter fell for 27 to Colin de Grandhomme.New Zealand pacer Hamish Bennett then swung the momentum New Zealand’s way when he dismissed Rohit Sharma and Shivam Dube in the 11th over.Rohit, who was batting on 65 off 39 at the time, was looking ominous and his wicket stopped India’s march.India captain Virat Kohli and the in-form Shreyas Iyer then started to rebuild for India, putting on a 46-run partnership. But Mitchell Santner ended their stand, getting Iyer stumped. Two overs later, Kohli was gone for 38, leaving it to Jadeja and Manish Pandey to see India home.The duo made 18 off the last over to take India to 179, finishing off on a high.Chasing 180, Williamson led from the front, batting on as wickets fell around him. The New Zealand skipper hit eight fours and four sixes in his innings of 95 off 48 deliveries before losing his wicket in the final over with two runs needed off three balls. Mohammed Shami then bowled beautifully to deny New Zealand a run off the last ball, taking the match to the Super Over.

Highlights

Rohit Sharma starred for India as they scored 179 batting first

Kane Williamson hit 95 as New Zealand could only level the scores

India chased down the 18-run target set by the Kiwis in the Super Over

