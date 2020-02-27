india-vs-new-zealand-icc-women’s-t20-world-cup-live-score:-india-on-top-as-new-zealand-lose-five-in-chase

Indian openers Shafali Verma (46 off 34 balls) batted with great maturity as India posted 133/8 in their Group A encounter of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup against New Zealand in Melbourne on Thursday. Shafali’s composure was quite praise worthy especially after she lost her partner Smriti Mandhana cheaply in the third over. Unlike her last two innings, the 16-year-old opener took some time to free her arms as New Zealand bowlers didn’t offer her any loose deliveries. Breaking shackles in the fifth over, Shafali smashed Anna Peterson for back to back sixes straight down the ground. Apart from Shafali, wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia also showed some promise but couldn’t convert her innings into a big knock and fell after scoring 23 off 25 balls. Rest of the batters couldn’t capitalise on the start and stuttered towards the end. Radha Yadav scored a 9-ball 14 to give some respectability to the total. For New Zealand, Rosemary Mair (2/27) and Amelia Kerr (2/21) took two wickets each. (SCORECARD)

India win by four runs and secure a semi-finals spot!Shikha Pandey bowls a perfect yorker to finish off things as India win by four runs and qualify to the semi-finals.Four!Amelia Kerr plays a scoop shot over third-man to take it down to five off the last ball.Brilliant bowling!Shikha Pandey bowls back to back yorkers and concedes only two singles. 12 needed off five!Hayley Jensen collects a boundary on the first ball to the delight of her teammates, sitting in the dugout.18 runs off the 19th over!Amelia Kerr collects 18 runs in the penultimate over, including four boundaries, to keep New Zealand alive in the game. Brilliant start to the over!Amelia Kerr moves across and waits for the delivery and plays it over fine-leg to start the over with a boundary. NZ need 30 off 11 ballsNew Zealand need 34 from 12 balls!Poonam Yadav will bowl the penultimate delivery and New Zealand need 34 off two overs.Radha Yadav removes Katey Martin for 25!Radha Yadav gets her revenge as she removes Katey Martin after conceding a boundary on the previous ball. NZ 90/5 in 16.3 oversFour!Katey Martin comes forward, plants one knee and sweeps Radha Yadav for a boundary. NZ 90/4 in 16.2 oversFour!Amelia Kerr comes down the pitch against Deepti Sharma and put it the gap on the off-side. A much-needed boundary this for New ZealandHuge wicket for India as Green goes for 24!Maddy Green dances down the track but misses as Gayakwad altered her line and wicket-keeper completes a good catch to send her packing. NZ 77/4 in 14.2 oversSolid partnership for New Zealand!The fourth wicket stand between two New Zealand batters Katey Martin and Maddy Green has kept their side in the hunt but they need to keep going. Four!A lovely sweep shot from Katey Martin off the bowling off Poonam Yadav fetches her another boundary as New Zealand continue to inch close to the target. NZ 70/3 in 12.5 oversSIX!Maddy Green comes down the track against Radha Yadav and clobbers a full-length ball over cow-corner for a huge six. NZ 64/3 in 11.5 overs Rajeshwari Gayakwad bowled two poor deliveries in this over and both were sent to the fence. NZ 55/3 in 11 oversBrilliant bowling from Poonam!Poonam Yadav completes a brilliant over in which she gave away just five runs — all singles– and took the all-important wicket of Sophie Devine. Poonam Yadav removes Sophie Devine!Poonam Yadav gets the big fish as she removes New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine for 14. NZ 34/3 in 8.1 overs. Devine played five balls in the previous off bowled by Radha Yadav and that created a ton of pressure, which forced her into playing a big shot.Tidy over for Radha Yadav!Radha Yadav bowls a brilliant over as she gives away only one run that too while bowling against New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine. Huge wicket for India!Suzie Bates tries an innovative shot against Deepti Sharma but plays the wrong line and the ball crashes on to her stumps, giving India 2nd wicketFour!Sophie Devine comes dancing down the track and lofts a full ball over mid-off for a boundary. NZ 26/1 in 4.2 overs.India lose their review!A poor DRS call from India and they lose their review as the replay shows the ball would have missed the leg stump.Four!Rajeshwari Gayakwad bowls on the pads and Sophie Devine glances it towards fine leg for a boundary. NZ 18/1 in 3 oversShikha Pandey strikes, removes Rachel Priest!Shikha Pandey strikes to give India first breakthrough as Rachel Priest departs for 12. NZ 13/1 in 1.4 overs.12 runs off the first over!Rachel Priest moves across and smashes the ball on the leg side for another boundary. 12 came off the first over as New Zealand got off to a flying start.New Zealand need 134 to win!12 runs came of the final over, including a runout on the last ball, as India finish at 133/8.

SIX!Radha Yadav clears the long-off fence and collects a maximum as India go past 130-mark.Missed stumping chance!Another missed chance as New Zealand wicket-keeper Rachel Priest fails to get hold of the ball and misses a simple stumping. To her defence she was blinded by the batter in front but at this level you are expected to make most of such chances.India seven down as Deepti falls for 8!Another Indian batter departs cheaply as Deepti Sharma goes for 8. IND 111/7 in 17.1 overs and are losing the momentum.Veda Krishnamurthy departs cheaply!Veda Krishnamurthy gets down on the knees for a sweep shot but misses the line completely. The New Zealand players were pretty confident and challenged the on-field decision and got the reward as the decision was overturned.100 up for India!Veda Krishnamurthy takes a single to bring up 100 runs for India in the 15th over.Wicket! Shafali Verma departs!Shafali Verma comes down the track but her mistimed shot goes straight to extracover fielder as India lose fifth wicket.Another failure for Harmanpreet!WICKET! Huge loss for India as Harmanpreet Kaur hands a simple catch back to the bowler. IND 93/4 in 13 overs.Six!Shafali Verma comes down the track, converts the delivery in to a full toss and lofts it over bowler’s head for a maximum. IND 90/3 in 12 oversFour!Rosemary Mair offers Shafali Verma widrth outside off stump and she makes most of it, plying it over third man for a boundary.Soft dismissal for Jemimah Rodrigues!A leading edge from Jemimah Rodrigues goes in the air, straight to backward point fielder who makes no mistake. IND 80/3 in 11.1 overs.Dropped at mid-wicket!Another chance goes begging as the mid-wicket fielder drops a sitter to give Shafali Verma one more life. IND 75/2 in 10 oversFour!Jemimah Rodrigues gets off the mark in style with a boundary. IND 72/2 in 9.3 overs.WICKET! Taniya Bhatia departs!Rosemary Mair strikes on the first ball of her second spell to get rid of Taniya Bhatia. IND 68/2 in 9.1 overs.Dropped!Shafali Verma tries to clear the long-on fence but doesn’t get enough power and the fielder drops a tough chance despite getting both hands. IND 60/1 in 8 overs Four! 50 up for India!Amelia Kerr bowls a full-toss on the leg-stump and Taniya Bhatia beats the short fine-leg fielder and collects a boundary, bringing up 50 for India.