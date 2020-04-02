india-vs-england,-women’s-t20-world-cup-semi-final-highlights:-india-enter-maiden-final-as-rain-washes-out-semi-final

India vs England Highlights: The first semi-final was called-off without a ball being bowled. © AFP

The Indian women’s cricket team entered their maiden T20 World Cup final on Thursday after rain washed out the semi-final clash against England in Sydney. There was no reserve day for the semis in the ongoing tournament and Cricket Australia’s request for a reserve day was declined by the International Cricket Council on Wednesday. India booked a place in the final as they finished their group on top with four wins out of four games. The last time these two sided met in this competition, India had lost to England by eight wickets. India will now face the winner of the second semi-final that will be played between South Africa and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In case of another washout, South Africa will qualify on the virtue of most wins in their group. (SCORECARD)

Highlights Between India vs England Women T20 World Cup Semi-Final, straight from Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

That’s it from us!Unfortunate for England that they did not get a chance to fight for a spot in the final. India will face either South Africa or defending champions Australia in the final.India through to the final!Match has been abandoned due to rain in Sydney and India have qualified for their first-ever T20 World Cup final.

— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 5, 2020England team are hoping to get a game!England camp is worried as rain continues in Sydney. If the match gets called-off, India will go through to the finals as they finished on top in the group stage.

— England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 5, 2020India and South Africa can make history!There is no reserve day for the semi-finals of Women’s T20 World Cup and if both the matches are washed out, we will see two first-time finalists. Poonam Yadav has most wickets in the tournament!India leg-spinner Poonam Yadav is the most successful bowler in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup. She has picked up nine wickets in four matches. Live scenes are not encouraging!The covers are still on at the Sydney Cricket Ground as we await an official conformation on the start of play.

The current scene at the SCG #T20WorldCup | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/avxHxS7tjy— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 5, 2020India’s road to semi-final!India started their campaign with a big win over the defending champions Australia in the tournament opener. Harmanpreet Kaur then led her side to a comfortable win over Bangladesh. India were involved in a thrilling contest against New Zealand and eventually won that match by three runs on the last ball of the game. The Indian women’s team then made short work of Sri Lanka as they won their last group stage game by seven wickets. Toss delayed due to rain!It is raining in Sydney and the toss has been delayed. If we don’t get any action on the day, India will go through to the final.Here are the scenarios to get a game in Syndey!To get a 10-over per side game, the toss must be held before 11: 06 AM IST and the game should start before 11: 21 AM IST.

India v England weather updateTo complete a 10 over a side match, the toss must be held by 4.36pm local time, and play must commence by 4.51pm local time.We will keep you updated as the day progresses.#INDvENG | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/MVUfMBcuC4— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 5, 2020The covers are on!Not a good sight from the Sydney Cricket Ground at the moment as the covers are on and we are likely to see a delayed start to the first semi-final.

In all likelihood #T20WorldCup semi finals will be delayed. The India @BCCIWomen vs England match will have to start no later than 4: 49pm AEDT, which is 11: 39 am pic.twitter.com/2BPjPEWcPw— Rica Roy (@cheerica) March 5, 2020Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup between India and England.