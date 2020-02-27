india-vs-bangladesh-icc-women’s-t20-world-cup-highlights:-india-beat-bangladesh-by-18-runs-in-perth

IND vs BAN T20I Highlights: Indian bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals. © Twitter

Spinner Poonam Yadav claimed three wickets as India defeated Bangladesh by 18 runs in a Group A match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Perth on Monday. Invited to bat, India posted a competitive 142/6 and then returned to restrict Bangladesh to 124/8 to notch up their second successive win in the showpiece event. Chasing 143 to win, Murshida Khatun compiled a 26-ball 30 after her opening partner Shamima Sultana was sent packing in the second over by Shikha Pandey. Once Khatun was removed by Arundhati Reddy, Nigar Sultana (35) tried to keep them in the hunt but Bangladesh struggled against the quality spin bowling of Poonam Yadav, who claimed three wickets to derail Bangladesh’s chase. Arundhati Reddy (2/33) and Pandey (2/14) took two wickets each, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/25) accounted for one wicket. Earlier 16-year-old opener Shafali Verma gave India a rollicking start, smashing a 17-ball 39 which contained two fours and four sixes. Jemimah Rodrigues also scored a crucial 37-ball 34 but rest of the batsmen failed to fire as India’s runrate took a hit. Down the order, Veda Krishnamurthy then blasted 20 off 11 balls studded with four boundaries to lift them to a fighting total. For Bangladesh, skipper Salma Khatun (2/25) and Panna Ghosh (2/25) claimed two wickets each. (SCOERCARD)

Shafali Verma — player of the match!Young Shafali Verma is the player of the match for her blistering innings, laced with four maximums. India win by 18 runs!Just one run came off the last ball as Bangladesh manage 124/8 in their 20 overs, handing India a 18-run win.

Shikha Pandey strikes!Shikha Pandey has the ball in hand and she has plenty of runs to defend. She fires in a perfect yorker to see the back of Rumana Ahmed Back to back fours… BAN need 25 off 10 balls!Rumana Ahmed swings her bat and finds back to back boundaries off Rajeshwari Gayakwad's first two balls. Bangladesh need 25 off 10 ballsAnother wicket falls! Jahanara Alam departs!Jahanara Alam comes down the track, misses the ball and Taniya Bhatia clips the bails to send her packing. Bangladesh need 35 runs in 15 ballsHuge wicket for India!Huge wicket for India as Rajeshwari Gayakwad removes Nigar Sultana who goes for 35 runs.Bangladesh need 40 to win in 4 overs!This match is nicely poised, with both teams in the hunt. Bangladesh need 40 to win in last four overs while India need wickets.Ponam Yadav strikes!Poonam Yadav removes Fahima Khatun to break the dangerous looking partnership and give India the much-needed breakthrough.Solid partnership for Bangladesh!This partnership between Nigar Sultana and Fahima Khatun has given Bangladesh hope of pulling this off. Four!Fahima Khatun scores back to back boundaries to keep Bangladesh in the hunt. The first one was a result of a thick top edge and the second one was gift from the fielder Shafali Verma who stopped it successfully but then waved her hands to signal a four.Another caught behind!Arundhati Reddy picks her second wicket, removing Fargana Hoque for a duck. India are slowly pushing Bangladesh on the backfoot.Wicket!A courageous review from India pays dividend as Sanjida Islam departs as the ball took an edge before going into keeper's glovesTwo boundaries in the over!Arundhati Reddy offers width outside off and Nigar Sultana cuts the ball behind backward point for a boundary. The second boundary in the over came via a thick outside edge as the ball raced away to the third man fence.Huge breakthrough!Arundhati Reddy gets the prized scalp of Murshida Khatun who departs after scoring 30 runsFour!Murshida Khatun plays a lofted shot over bowler's head for straight boundaryEND OF POWERPLAY!Shikha Pandey bowls another tidy over. She gave away only four runs in the last of the powerplay. Bangladesh are 33/1.Three boundaries in the over!Murshida Khatun after losing her partner, changes gears and smashes three boundaries in Deepti Sharma's second over.WICKET!Shikha Pandey hands India first breakthrough as she removes Shamima Sultana for 3. BAN 5/1 in 2 oversThe chase begins!Murshida Khatun and Shamima Sultana are out in the middle to begin the chase, while Deepti Sharma has the ball.Five runs from last over as India post 142/6!Five runs came of the final over of the innings as India post 142/6 in 20 overs.

Bangladesh lose review!Jahanara Alam decides to challenge the on-field decision against Veda Krishnamurthy and ends up losing the review as replay shows the impact to be outside off stump. Four!Veda Krishnamurthy plays a brilliant sweep shot behind square leg to collect another boundaryBack to back boundaries for Veda!FOUR! Veda Krishnamurthy dances down the pitch and plays an inside out shot over covers for a boundary. She ends the over with a brilliant sweep shot which fetches her another boundary.Four!A much-needed boundary for India comes off Veda Krishnamurthy's willow. IND 110/6 in 17.2 overs.Wickets tumbling for India!Lack of communication in the middle costs India another wicket as Deepti Sharma departs for 11. IND 113/6 in 16.5 oversWicket! Richa Ghosh departs for 14!Richa Ghosh goes for a big hit, doesn't get the connection right and is caught at the fence by Nahida Akter. IND 111/5 in 16.2 oversTidy over from Nahida Akter!Nahida Akter bowls a brilliant overs, conceding only four runs in the 16th over of the innings.Back to back boundaries for Richa Ghosh!Richa Ghosh makes full use of the width on offer and cuts two consecutive deliveries in the gap between backward point and short third man.Run out! Jemimah Rodrigues departs for 34Huge blow to India as Jemimah Rodrigues departs for 34 after falling short of her crease. IND 92/4 in 13.2 overs.Bangladesh pull things back!Bangladesh bowlers have dried up boundaries in last three overs to get themselves back in the game. India look to rebuild!Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma — architects of Indian innings in the last game — are out in the middle and have the same job at hand. The duo needs to bat deep to help India post a competitive total. Huge wicket! Ghosh removes Harmanpreet Kaur cheaply!Panna Ghosh strikes once again — this time to remove Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who hands a simple catch to backward point. IND 78/3 in 10 overs.Misfield costs four!Another misfield on the rope gifts Jemimah Rodrigues her second boundary. IND 77/2 in 9.3 oversFour!Jemimah Rodrigues drives the ball straight to long-on fielder who lets it slip between her legs, gifting India an easy boundary. IND 65/2 in 7.1 oversFour!Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur guides the ball towards third man to get off the mark. IND 59/2 in 6.2 overs.Huge wicket as Shafali departs for 39!Panna Ghosh hands India a huge blow as she removes dangerous Shafali Verma for 39 runs. IND 53/2 in 5.3 overs

50 up for India!SHafali Verma brings up 50 runs on board in style with an elegant hit over long-off. IND 53/1 in 5.1 oversSix!Jemimah Rodrigues dances down the wicket and clears the long-off fence with ease for her first maximum. IND 47/1 in 4.5 overs.Four!Shafali Verma lofts the ball over bowler's head for a straight boundary to make it a 17-run over.