india-vs-bangladesh,-icc-under-19-world-cup-final-highlights:-bangladesh-beat-india-to-clinch-maiden-u-19-world-cup-title

IND vs BAN: Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali played the finisher’s role brilliantly. © Twitter

Bangladesh beat India by three wickets to clinch their maiden Under-19 World Cup title. Coming back from a collapse, Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali marshaled the lower order brilliantly to see his team through and register a historic win. Bangladesh bowled and fielded brilliantly to restrict India to 177 after winning the toss and electing to bowl first. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 88 was the only bright spot in India’s batting lineup as Bangladesh kept the defending champions under pressure from the go. Bangladesh got off to a flyer with their opener putting on 50 runs before Ravi Bishnoi wreaked havoc with four wickets that swung the game in India’s way. But Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali kept his calm and despite more wickets falling, took Bangladesh just inches away from making history. Opener Parvez Hossain Emon, who retired hurt in the middle with cramps, came back to top-score for Bangladesh with 47 runs. (SCORECARD)

Highlights Between India vs Bangladesh ICC Under-19 World Cup Final, straight from Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

Thank you for joining us!It was a thrilling match with some great gritty cricket on display. Goodnight and hope you all enjoyed the match as wellWhat a match that was!Bangladesh were well in control until Ravi Bishnoi was unleashed and since then the match swung one way and then another as India kept picking wickets, but in the end Bangladesh were deserving winners. They were electric in the field, disciplined with their bowling and resilient with the batIncredible scenes as Bangladesh celebrate their first ever U19 World Cup title!!#U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/OI2PXU7Eqw— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020Bangladesh have won it!Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali has led them to a famous win here! They have won the 2019 ICC Under-19 World Cup!Scores are levelRakibul Hasan takes a single to level the scores! Just a single away nowSushant Mishra to Rakibul Hasan, FOURLovely timing to get that wide delivery to the boundary on the off side. Bangladesh need two runs nowPlay about to resumeBangladesh’s target is now 170 from 46 oversPlay about to resumeBangladesh’s target is now 170 from 46 oversThe covers are coming off!Indian players are waiting in the dugout as the ground staff are taking the covers off the pitch.The players are going offAlright no, the players are running off the pitch and the covers are being brought on.Umpires having a chat about the weatherAnd it looks like we will continue…15 needed off 54 nowIt’s beginning to rainBangladesh are ahead of the DLS par score so they can relax. Looks more and more like it is their match!Jaiswal to Akbar, 2 runsSlaps it through cover for two runs. 17 more to win!Atharva Ankolekar back in the attackHe and Yashasvi are India’s only spin options leftFour byesOh, that’s unlucky for Akash Singh as a yorker takes off after hitting the footmarks and goes flying over Jurel to the boundaryKartik Tyagi’s spell comes to an endThirteen overs still to go and Tyagi and Bishnoi are done bowlingKartik Tyagi is bowling his last overHe’s had two maidens and taken two catches but he will be hoping to pick up a wicket hereWide deliveries gives some respite to BangladeshAkash Singh bowls two wides to spoil an otherwise perfect overThree maiden overs in a rowIndia have bowled 21 deliveries without any runs and one wicket!Tyagi to Ali, no runsLow full toss and Ali nudges it to mid-onTyagi to Ali, no runsBrilliant ball shaping in, but straightens after pitching and beats Akbar Ali’s batBishnoi done for the nightAnd his figures read 10 overs, three maidens, four wickets and just 30 runs. He has done his bit here to keep India in this finalRavi Bishnoi for his last overCan he deal out some final damage before his spell ends?Maiden over from TyagiPressure buildingRakibul Hasan is the new man inBishnoi is being held back, stillOUT! Jaiswal gets the wicket!Emon had a swing at a wide delivery from Jaiswal and it’s a brilliant catch at cover by the pacer Akash Singh. Bangladesh 143/7Parvez Hossain Emon 47 (79) c Akash Singh b JaiswalBishnoi gets no wicket in his penultimate overBangladesh are inching closer to victory hereJaiswal to Ali, FOURAli gets an outside edge that runs away for four runsYashasvi Jaiswal will have a bowlCould he bring about another twist here?Akash Singh to Parvez Hossain, FOURHossain with a lovely cover driveAkash Singh into the attack…He’ll bowl to Parvez Hossain25 overs doneBangladesh are 110/6 at the half-way mark. They need 68 runs from 150 balls, but India just need four wickets. The match is finely balanced and we are in for a thrilling last 25 overs here.Ankolekar to Ali, FOURThe captain gets down and sweeps a full delivery behind square legParvez Hossain Emon is backHossain has recovered from his injury, or at least for the moment he has. He joins his captain in the middleAnd now he is OUT!Avishek Das this time goes for the big pull on a short delivery and gets a huge edge. Kartik Tyagi runs in from midwicket to take a good catch. Bangladesh 102/6Another drop!Nerves all around! Avishek Das got a healthy edge and Tilak Rana fumbles. Sushant Mishra is pissedDropped chance!The ball just carried to Bishnoi at point and he couldn’t hold on to it!Parvez Hossain Emon is strapping up…Looks like the injured opener will come back at the fall of the next wicketSushant Mishra to continueAkbar Ali is looking good here and he will need to see Bangladesh though here. Here’s Mishra…Bishnoi to Akbar, FOURBack-to-back boundaries off Bishnoi by the Bangladesh skipper to put some pressure on the leg-spinnerBig run-out chance missedRavi Bishnoi has done everything right until now but misses a direct hit chance off his own bowling