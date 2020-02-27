india-vs-australia-women’s-t20-world-cup-highlights:-india-upset-australia-by-17-runs-in-sydney

IND vs AUS T20I Highlights: Poonam Yadav’s heroics brought India back in the game. © AFP

Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women’s T20 World Cup in Sydney on Friday. Put into bat, India posted a below-par 132 for four in their stipulated 20 overs, riding on Shafali Verma’s 15-ball 29 and an unbeaten 46-ball 49 from Deepti Sharma. However, the visitors then returned to bowl out the hosts for 115 in 19.5 overs. Australia were off to a good start to their chase with opener Alyssa Healy (51) making a 35-ball 51 laced with six boundaries and a six to anchor the chase initially. However, Indian spinners led by Poonam triggered a collapse as Australia suddenly slipped to 82 for six. Poonam (4/19) snapped four wickets, two in successive deliveries of the 12th over to break the backbone of Australia’s chase. Ashleigh Gardner (34 off 36) tried her bit but didn’t get any support from the other end. Earlier, India frittered away a flying start to post 132 for 4 against defending champions Australia at the Sydney Showground stadium here on Friday. Sent into bat, opener Shafali blasted 29 off 15 balls studded with five fours and a six but Jess Jonassen (2/24) took two wickets to reduce India to 47 for three. Deepti (49 not out) and Jemimah Rodrigues (26) then added 53 runs to bring up the hundred. India will next take on Bangladesh at Perth on February 24. (SCORECARD)

Thank you for joining us!What a match to kick-start the tournament. Hope you enjoyed our coverage as much as we did bringing it to you. See you next time.Player of the match — Poonam Yadav!Poonam Yadav gets the played of the match award for her brilliant bowling spell which turned the match on its head.

— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 21, 2020Australia bundle for 115 in 19.5 overs! India win by 17 runs!Australia bundle for 115 runs on the penultimate delivery to hand India a 17-run win in the first match of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 21, 2020Shikha Pandey removes Ashleigh Gardner!Shikha Pandey bowls a full-toss and Ashleigh Gardner mistimes her shot as the ball hit high on her bat and Pandey completes a simple catch in her follow-through to send her packing.Four!Ashleigh Gardner pulls and pulls nicely to collect a boundary towards square leg. Australia need 21 to win off seven balls. Kimmince sacrifices her wicket!Delissa Kimmince ran for a non-existent second run to bring Ashleigh Gardner back on strike but failed. AUS 108/8 in 18.4 overs27 needed off 12 balls!Australia need 27 runs from 12 balls to win this game.Ashleigh Gardner gets a life… No ball!Ashleigh Gardner gets a life as the replay shows the ball reached the batter on the second bounce which is not deemed legal as per ICC rule book. Annabel Sutherland departs for 2!Annabel Sutherland comes out of the crease, Shikha Pandey reads that and bowls wide and wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia does the rest to effect another dismissal. SIX!Ashleigh Gardner comes charging down the pitch and lofts Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s delivery over long-on fence for a huge six.Four!Arundhati Reddy bowls an ordinary delivery on the leg stump which allows Ashleigh Gardner to flick it behind square for a boundary. Poonam Yadav removes Jonassen!Poonam Yadav deceives Jess Jonassen with yet another googly and reaps the reward as the ball takes bottom edge and goes straight into keeper’s gloves. Dropped! Poonam Yadav misses her hat-trick!Poonam Yadav deceives the batter with a wrong-un and draws a thick outside edge but the wicket-keeper drops a catch to deny her a hat-trick. Two in two for Poonam Yadav!Poonam Yadav removes Rachael Haynes and Ellyse Perry off successive deliveries to pull India back in the game. Poonam Yadav removes dangerous Healy!Poonam Yadav removes dangerous Alyssa Healy for 51 to keep India’s hopes alive. AUS 67/3 in 9.5 overs SIX! 50 up for Alyssa Healy!Alyssa Healy brings up her 10th T20I half-century in style with a six over deep midwicket. AUS 67/2 in 9.4 overs.Gayakwad removes Lanning!Rajeshwari Gayakwad gets rid of Australia captain Meg Lanning who goes for 5. AUS 55/2 in 8.3 overs.Four!Arundhati Reddy drops the ball in her own half and Alyssa Healy pulls it behind square to start the over with a boundary.Shikha Pandey strikes to remove Beth Mooney!Shikha Pandey gives India the first breakthrough as she removes Beth Mooney for 6 runs. AUS 32/1 in 5.4 overs.Australia 30/0 after five overs!Five overs are gone and Australia are 30 for no loss, with Alyssa Healy doing the bulk of scoring.Four!Alyssa Healy smacks Shikha Pandey straight down the ground for a cracking boundary. AUS 25/0 in 3.5 overs.India lose their review!Deepti Shamra and India take a review out of desperation and end up losing it as the ball was pitching outside leg stump and it was visible even with the naked eyes.Four!Alyssa Healy dances down the track and plays a lovely inside out shot over cover for another boundary. AUS 15/0 in 1.3 oversFour!Rajeshwari Gayakwad drifts on the pads and Alyssa Healy makes most of the opportunity and collects first boundary of the innings.Australia 5/0 after 1st over!Like Australia India also began their bowling with a spinner and Deepti Sharma conceded five runs in the first over. The chase begins!Australia openers Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy are out in the middle and Deepti Sharma to start the proceedings for India.Just six runs off 20th over! India 132/4Veda Krishnamurthy takes a single on the last ball as India finish their innings at 132/4 in 20 overs. Deepti Sharma remained unbeaten on 49 runs. Brilliant bowling!Jess Jonassen bowls a tidy over under pressure giving away only four runs — all singles as India reach 125/4 in 19 overs.Two boundaries in the over!After losing her partner Jemimah Rodrigues in the last over, Deepti Sharma changes gears and collects two boundaries in the over. India need many more such shots to get to a respectable total.Huge wicket for Australia… Rodrigues goes for 26 runs!WICKET! Delissa Kimmince removes Jemimah Rodrigues to break a dangerous 4th-wicket stand. IND 100/4 in 16 overs50-run partnership!Jemimah Rodrigues takes a single to bring up a 50-run stand for the fourth wicket.

A vital 50 stand between this pair#T20WorldCup | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WnKSAJgwlL— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 21, 2020India 95/3 after 15 overs!Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues have steadied the innings for India adding 48 runs for the fourth wicket. Majority of runs scored in ones and twos!Since 9th over onwards, one thing this pair has done exceedingly well is the rotation of strike by picking up single and doubles, ensuring they collect at least six runs, if not more, in each of those overs.— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 21, 2020Crucial 4th wicket stand!Slowly but steadily Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma have added crucial runs for the fourth wicket which has kept India on course for posting a competitive total on the board.Welcome boundary for India!FOUR! Welcome boundary for India as Deepti Sharma’s sweep shot beats the square leg fielder. IND 68/3 in 10.3 overs.India 63/3 at half-way mark!India are 63/3 at the half-way mark with Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma trying to put on a partnership to get India out of the spot of bother. Australia on top!By losing three wickets in quick succession, India have given away the advantage which they got after a flying start. Australia have turned things around and are certainly on the top. Huge blow to India! Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur departs!Harmanpreet Kaur charges down the track but fails to connect and the ball crashes on to the stumps as India lose third wicket for 47 runs.

— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 21, 2020Australia bowlers pull things back! India 46/2 after 6 overs!Australian bowlers have pulled things back in last couple of overs as they dismissed India’s both openers after they got the side off to a solid start. They gave awayu only six runs in the last two overs as India finished powerplay at 46/2.

— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 21, 2020Verma departs for 29!Shafali Verma goes for a pull shot but hits it straight to short mid-wicket fielder where Annabel Sutherland grabs a good catch to send her packing for 29