india-vs-australia-u19-super-league-quarter-final-1-highlights:-india-beat-australia-by-74-runs-to-reach-semifinals

Kartik Tyagi (4 for 24 runs) starred with the ball as India beat Australia by 74 runs to reach the semifinals of the 2020 Under-19 World Cup on Tuesday. Chasing a modest total, Australia got off to a poor start as a mix-up between their two openers Sam Fanning and Jake Fraser-McGurk cost them a wicket on the very first ball of the innings. McGurk departed without even facing a single ball. After the first wicket, Tyagi picked two more wickets — on the fourth and the fifth deliveries — in the the over to give India a perfect start. In his next over, he removed Oliver Davies to push Australia further back in their run chase. However, Fannning (75 off 127) stitched solid partnerships with wicket-keeper Patrick Rowe (21 of 40) and Liam Scott (35 off 71) for fifth and sixth wickets respectively to keep his side alive in the run chase. Just when things were starting to look good for Australia, they lost three wickets in three balls and lost the momentum as well as the match as India sealed a comfortable 74-run victory to enter the semifinals. (SCORECARD)

Our first 2020 #U19CWC Super League semi-finalists #INDvAUS | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/ubQSaVX3Vu— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 28, 2020India beat Australia by 74 runs to reach the semifinals!Akash Singh rattles the timber of Matthew Willans with a full length delivery as India beat Australia by 74 runs to reach the semifinals of 2020 Unde-19 World Cup.

— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 28, 2020India need one wicket… Australia need 76 runs!India need just one wicket to win the game, while Australia need 76 runs in last seven overs to advance to the semi-final.Three wickets in three balls! India inch closer to victory!Akash Singh bowls a peach of a delivery to new batsman Todd Murphy and cleans him up on the very first ball. Another runout… Sully departs for 5!The ball misses the batsman and went straight to the keeper Dhruv Jurel. Connor Sully calls for a quick single but couldn’t reach the crease in time. Huge wicket for India… Sam Fanning departs for 75!Akash Singh bowls a short ball and Sam Fanning tries to hook it but fails. The ball kisses his gloves and Dhruv Jurel takes good catch diving at full stretch to his right.Four!Connor Sully gets his first boundary of the innings as he plays the ball wide of short fine leg fielder and the quick outfield helps it race away to the fence.Big wicket for India… Bishnoi removes Scott for 35!Ravi Bishnoi gives India a vital breakthrough as he breaks the partnership by removing Liam Scott for 35 runs. SIX!Akash Singh bowls a half-tracker and pays the price as Liam Scott pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a massive six.Just two runs from 39th over!Ravi Bishnoi finishes a tidy over as he gives away only two runs. Australia are 141/5 and the required rate is up to 8.45 runs per over.SIX!After struggling throughout the over, Sam Fanning comes down charging and goes inside out over cover to end the over with a maximum.Four!Kartik Tyagi bowls wide and Sam Fanning uses the pace of the bowler to put it away in the gap behind backward point for a boundary. 50 partnership for sixth wicket!Fanning and Scott have added 50 runs for the sixth wicket to keep Australia in the run chase.

Sam Fanning and Liam Scott are ticking along but the required run rate is only going one way #U19CWC | #INDvAUS | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/9dYuIOUAwO— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 28, 2020SIX!Sam Fanning fetches the delivery from outside off stump line and dispatches it over deep mid-wicket fence for a big six. Australia were in desperate need of boundaries and they got two in the same over. Poor fielding gifts four runs!Atharva Ankolekar bowls down leg and send it wide of short fine-leg fielder for a boundary. The fielder gave it tough chase but failed to pull it back in despite reaching there on time. This poor stuff from the fielder.Fifty for Fanning!Sam Fanning steers the ball towards cover and completes a single to bring up his first fifty in this competition. Four!Sam Fanning moves across revealing all three stumps. His movement forces Ravi Bishnoi to bowl full into the stumps and he clipped it towards fine leg for four runs. Liam Scott is a concussion substitute!Just a reminder, Liam Scott has come in to bat as a concussion substitute in place of Corey Kelly who inured himself while fielding.Four!Sushant Mishra angles the ball in to Sam Fanning who guides it towards third man by opening the face of the bat. Third man fielder covers decent ground and stretches at full length but couldn’t stop the ball. Four!Sushant Mishra bowls short and wide and Sam Fanning clobbers it over point to end the over with the boundary. Australia are 80/5 after 24 overs.Four!Liam Scott ends Kartik Tyagi’s over with a boundary between cover and point region. The fielder who was chasing the ball put in a dive but couldn’t stop any runs for his side as his hand was in contact with the rope when he pulled the ball back in.Huge appeal… turned down!Kartik Tyagi takes new batsman Liam Scott by surprise with an in-swinging yorker but the umpire has turned down his LBW appeal. Kartik Tyagi strikes in his second spell!Kartik Tygai provides India wit the much-needed breakthrough as he removes Patrick Rowe by getting him caught behind stumps for 21 runs. Solid partnership for Australia!These two Australia batsmen have shown great maturity and done well to see off danger from the Indian bowlers and put them on course to chase down the total.Four!Akash Singh offers too much width outside off stump and Patrick Rowe makes most use of the opportunity and finishes the 16th over of the innings with a cracking boundary.50 up for Australia!Sam Fanning and Patrick Rowe have added 34 runs for the fifth wicket and bring up 50 runs for their side in 14.1 overs. Four!Ravi Bishnoi continues to bowl wayward deliveries down leg stump and pays the price as Sam Fanning collects a boundary by paddle sweeping it nicely towards fine leg fence. Australia 37/4 after 10 overs!After losing four quick wickets in the beginning of their run chase, Australia have done well to pull things a back a bit.Four!Akash Singh pitches the ball up and Patrick Rowe uses the bowler’s pace to hit it through covers by opening the face of the bat and collects a boundary. Edge and four!Sushant Mishra forces Sam Fanning to reach out for a delivery which was moving away from him. He does exactly that but only manages an outside edge which goes away from the diving second slip fielder and runs away to the fence. Australia are 23/4 after five overs!Five overs gone and Australia are 23/4. The Indian bowlers, especially Kartik Tyagi, got their side to a dream start as his first overs accounted for three wickets. However, the Indian bowlers have not asked many question of the Australian batsmen in the following overs.Sushant Mishra twists his left leg!Sushant Mishra loses his footing and falls awkwardly and seems like he has hurt his left leg. Nothing to worry as he looks fine and will continue to bowl.Kartik Tyagi gets his third wicket!Kartik Tyagi bowls wide of off stump, inviting Oliver Davies to reach out for the ball and the batsman fall for bowler’s trap and hands a simple catch to the slip fielder. Jaiswal completed a fine catch to push Australia on the backfoot in their runchase.

— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 28, 2020Four legbyes!Kartik Tyagi drifts down leg side and Oliver Davies fails to get his bat to the ball but gets four runs anyway as ball races away to the fine leg fence after kissing his thigh pad.Free hit and Six!Sushant Mishra starts his over with a dangerous beamer and the umpire signals a free-hit. Sam Fanning makes most of the opportunity and clears the fine leg fence for first six of the innings. Third wicket in an over!Kartik Tyagi fires in a yorker and cleans up Lachlan Hearne to hand India third wicket. India get 2nd wicket… Mackenzie Harvey departs!Mackenzie Harvey plays the wrong line, ball hits him on the pads and the umpire raises his finger to rule him out leg before. Four!Mackenzie Harvey gets off the mark with a gorgeous cover drive which fetches him four runs. Wicket off first ball!Jake Fraser-McGurkIndia get off to a best possible start as they get rid of Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk on the very first ball of the innings. Tyagi bowled full and straight and Sam Fanning called for a non-quick single. McGurk was not looking at his partner and paid the price as India strike with a runout.Run chase begins!Players are out in the middle and Kartik Tyagi to start the proceedings for India.