india-vs-australia,-icc-women’s-t20-world-cup-final-highlights:-australia-beat-india-to-win-record-extending-5th-women’s-t20-world-cup

India vs Australia Highlights: Australia completely outplayed India in all three departments. © AFP

Australia bowled India out for 99 runs to clinch the final by 85 runs for a record-extending fifth Women’s T20 World Cup title at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Chasing a huge total of 185, India got off to a poor start and lost four wickets inside the powerplay overs. India could never recover from the early blows and were bowled out for 99 runs in 19.1 overs. Earlier, Australia riding on half-centuries from openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney posted a massive total on the board. Healy blasted 75 off 39 balls, while Mooney scored an unbeaten 78. Healy, whose husband Mitchell Starc jetted back from Australia’s tour of South Africa to watch her play, showed intent straight away with a boundary off Deepti Sharma’s first ball. She smacked two more in an eventful opening over which also saw her dropped by Shafali Verma. Opening partner Mooney also had an early let-off, with Rajashwari Gayakwad putting down a caught and bowled chance when she was on eight. India was nervous and their fielding poor, with the batswomen running quick singles. Skipper Meg Lanning was caught for 16, Ashleigh Gardner lasted just three balls and Rachael Haynes made only four. But the late fightback wasn’t enough to prevent Australia posting the highest score ever in a women’s T20 World Cup final. (SCORECARD)

Highlights of India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup Final, straight from Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Thank you for joining!Not the performance Indian fans would have hoped for but it was heartening to see so many people turning up for a historic final. Australia completely dominated the match and never allowed India to get back in the game. That’s all from us tonight. Hope you enjoyed as much as we did bringing it to you. Till next time… goodbye!Australia clinch fifth T20 World Cup title!India are all out for less than 100 and with that Australia win the final by 85 runs to clinch their fifth T20 World Cup title.

Meg Lanning shows her emotions after leading Australia to back-to-back #T20WorldCup titles pic.twitter.com/2xOXI4SSWe— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020India nine down!Radha Yadav takes a couple of steps down the track, eyeing to clear the infield but ends up hitting it straight to the fielder.Another wicket falls!Megan Schutt picks up her third wicket as Richa Ghosh goes for 18 off 18 balls.Four!Richa Ghosh gets another lucky boundary. She was not in control but the ball took an outside edge and flew past the keeper.India seven down!Shikha Pandey decides to go over the top but doesn’t get the connection right and Beth Mooney takes a great catch running backwards to end her innings.Good catch by Mooney!Beth Mooney picks up a great catch in the deep to hand India sixth blow as Deepti Sharma departs after scoring 33 off 35 balls.Five runs from 15th over!Delissa Kimmince bowls yet another brilliant over conceding just five runs as India need 104 runs in last five overs.Four!Deepti Sharma swings her bat hard, ball takes a thick outside edge and goes away from the keeper and runs away to the fence.India’s chase in tatters!India’s chase in tatters as the required run rate is up and over 17 now. Four!Richa Ghosh, the concussion substitute for Taniya Bhatia, gets off the mark with a boundary. Krishnamurthy departs for 19!Veda Krishnamurthy tries to clear the mid-off but the fielder times her jump brilliantly and completes a great catch to see her back.Richa Ghosh replaces Taniya Bhatia as concussion substitute!Taniya Bhatia, who went off the field after getting hit on the helmet, will not take any more part in this game and Richa Ghosh has come in her place as a concussion substitute. Mexican wave in full swing!The Maxican wave is in full swing at the MCG right now.

#T20WorldCup | #FILLTHEMCG pic.twitter.com/3VbESioOSI— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020Welcome boundary for India!Delissa Kimmince bowls a wide yorker and Veda Krishnamurthy opens the face of the bat to guide it towards third man for a boundary.India look to rebuild!Veda Krishnamurthy and Deepti Sharma are get India’s run chase back on track but the run rate has gone beyond 12-an-over.Harmanpreet Kaur departs cheaply!Haramanpreet Kaur plants her front knee, and plays a lofted slog sweep but finds a fielder at deep midwicket fence. Her poor run in the tournament comes to an end with another low score as she departs for four runs.

Harmanpreet Kaur scored more than three times as many runs in her first innings of the 2018 #T20WorldCup as she has in the entirety of the 2020 tournament.A campaign to forget for India’s skipper. pic.twitter.com/fYC5hzVd5O— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020Four!Haramanpreet Kaur gets off the mark in style with a boundary. Four!Sophie Molineux bowls on the pads and Depti Sharma flicks it gently towards fine-leg fence. Mandhana departs for 11!Smriti Mandhana tries to go over mid-off but ends up finding the fielder who grabbed a simple catch with both hands. Four!Smriti Mandhana goes on the backfoot and cuts the ball late in the gap behind backward point and it runs away to the fence.Four!Megan Schutt bowls full and straight and Smriti Mandhana clears the infield and finds the boundary.Jemimah Rodrigues departs for a duck!Jemimah Rodrigues hits it straight to mid-on fielder and who makes no mistake and completes a simple catch. She departs for a second-ball duck as Australia take control.Taniya Bhatia off the field!Taniya Bhatia is out of the field after getting hit on the helmet trying to play a sweep shot. Shafali Verma departs for 2!Shafali Verma tries to guide the ball towards third woman region but only manages a faint edge and Alyssa Healy grabs a brilliant catch to send her packing cheaply.

— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020Shafali Verma goes over bowler’s head!Shafali Verma plays a lofted drive over bowler’s head but the ball slows down and stops inches inside the fence.The chase begins!Indian openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have walked out to bat. Megan Schutt to start the proceedings for Australia.Australia 184/4 in 20 overs… India need 185 to win!Just one run came off the last ball of the innings as Australia finished their innings at 184/4 — the highest total in any T20 World Cup final (men and women).Four!Nicola Carey moves across off stump and pulls it on the leg side and collects a boundary.Rachael Haynes falls cheaply!Rachael Haynes, shuffles across eyeing to pull behind square, but fails and chops the ball on her stumps, giving Poonam Yadav her first scalp.Four!Poonam Yadav bowls a tossed up delivery and Beth Mooney slog-sweeps it cleanly over deep midwicket for a boundary.Four!Beth Mooney moves across of stump, Shikha Pandey alters her line but Mooney adjusts brilliantly and scoops it just wide of the keeper for a boundary.Brilliant over from Deepti Sharma!Deepti Sharma bowled brilliantly and picked up two wickets, conceding just three runs in the 17th over of the innings.Ashleigh Gardner goes cheaply!Ashleigh Gardner comes down the track, plays the wrong line and Taniya Bhatia does the rest behind the stumps to send her packing for 2.Meg Lanning departs for 16!Meg Lanning shuffles across, goes wide of off stump but hits it straight to the square leg fielder. She goes for 16.12 runs off 16th over!Radha Yadav gave away 12 runs in the 16th over of the innings as Australia go past 150-run mark.Back to back boundaries for Mooney!Back to back boundaries for Beth Mooney and Australia are on course for a massive total.Four!Beth Mooney comes down the pitch and lofts the ball over the infield to begin the over with a boundary.Fifty for Beth Mooney!Beth Mooney taps the ball on the off side and completes a quick single, bringing up her 9th T20I fifty.Wide!Poonam Yadav bowls a wayward delivery down leg stump and Meg Lanning fails to make most of it but umpire stretches his arms to signal a wide.