“india-us-ties-have-grown-from-strength-to-strength”:-pm-to-trump

The ties between India and the US “have grown from strength to strength”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in a phone call with US President Donald Trump, the government said in a statement this morning.

PM Modi also wished New Year greetings to President Trump and his family, the government said.

“The Prime Minister wished President Trump, his family and the people of the United States good health, prosperity and success in the New Year,” it said. “The Prime Minister stated that India-US relations, which are built on trust, mutual respect and understanding, have grown from strength to strength.”

“The Prime Minister highlighted the significant progress made in deepening the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in the previous year and expressed his desire to continue to work with President Trump for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest,” the government said in the statement.

“President Trump wished the people of India prosperity and progress in the New Year. He expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship in the last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening bilateral cooperation,” it said.