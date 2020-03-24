india-lockdown-for-21-days:-arjun-kapoor,-taapsee-pannu-&-rishi-kapoor-support-pm-narendra-modi

|

Published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 23: 01 [IST]

In the wake of increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in India, a couple of hours ago, PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced 21-day nationwide complete lockdown in India from 12 am tonight. He said that we may have to pay financial cost for this lockdown but it is important for the safety of the people. He further said, “This lockdown is in a way curfew and would be more stringent than Janta curfew. If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days, we will be pushed back 21 years.” Reacting to 21-day complete lockdown in India, celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt have urged their fans to support the government to fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While extending his support to PM Modi, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “This was inevitable to stop the spread & it is literally what the absolute stupidity of a few has done. The country is shut till 14th April now. Maybe not completely but a part of this lockdown & curfew is because of the lack of discipline of a certain few who dared to wander & not take the situation seriously… 21 days begin now!!!” Taapsee Pannu, on the other side, tweeted, “21 days! Not a lot for us in return of our lives. Let’s do this everyone! 💪🏼 And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time.” Rishi Kapoor wrote, “One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic… PM ji don’t worry we are with you! Jai Hind.” Akshay Kumar Says He’s Never Been Scared While Doing Stunts But Is Scared Because Of COVID-19 Mahesh Bhatt also urged his followers to stay inside and wrote, “We are now at a collective turning point, where we must stop, listen & help the government implement the 21 days all India lockdown. The time of great fear requires solidarity,humanity, sacrifice & hope.Not hysteria & rumour mongering. #21daysLockdown.” Coronavirus cases in the country rose to 519 and one more death from the infection was reported on Tuesday taking the toll to ten.