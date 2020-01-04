india-captain-virat-kohli-slams-plans-for-four-day-test-cricket

Virat Kohli has hit out at plans to experiment with four-day Test cricket.

Shorter matches could become a mandatory part of the World Test Championship from 2023 but the India skipper believes tinkering with the longest format of the game will have a negative impact on the sport.

‘Four-day Tests? Look, I’m not a fan of [it],’ Kohli said on the eve of the T20I series opener between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

‘I think the intent will not be right then because then you will speak of three-day Tests, where do you end? Then you speak of Test cricket disappearing. I don’t endorse that at all.

‘I don’t think that’s fair to the purest format of the game – how cricket started initially and five-day Test matches was the highest of tests you can have at the international level.

‘According to me, it shouldn’t be altered.’

Last year Kohli derided the ECB’s 100-ball competition that will debut this coming summer, amid concerns that commercial factors were blinding those in charge of protecting the integrity of the sport.

And on Saturday he again issued a warning to the ICC after backing the decision to implement day-night cricket.

‘I was asked about the 100-ball [cricket in England], I said I’m not going to try myself in another format because there’s already so much going on and with Test cricket I don’t think we need.

‘Day-night cricket is the most that needs to be changed about Test cricket, according to me.

‘I mean then you’re purely going to be talking about getting the numbers in and entertainment.’





