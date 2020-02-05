Indefatigable Juliana Hatfield keeps up a torrid pace, releasing albums of original material and covers

1 of 4

“Juliana Hatfield Sings the Police”

“Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John”

There’s no slowing Juliana Hatfield down these days. But why would you want to?From her stint in the 1980s band Blake Babies forward, Hatfield has always been a busy and prolific artist, spending a short time in the Lemonheads, collaborating with musicians such as Matthew Caws (Nada Surf) and Paul Westerberg on one-off bands Minor Alps and the I Don’t Cares (respectively), all the while releasing solo albums: 18 of them over the last 28 years.Of the four that have appeared in the last three years, two — “Pussycat” and “Weird” — feature original material, while the others are, as their titles would indicate, all-covers affairs: “Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John” and “Juliana Hatfield Sings the Police.”“I’m feeling energized. Just … yeah, energized,” Hatfield says by phone from a Dallas hotel as she gets ready to jump into a van and head to another tour stop in Austin, Texas.“Juliana Hatfield Sings the Police,” which appeared November, is her most recent release. The Olivia Newton-John covers project that preceded it by two years sparked the idea for a series of such albums.Hatfield had nearly settled on the music of Phil Collins — a ubiquitous sound on the radio during her years growing up in and around Boston. But when she heard Collins’ song “Long Long Way to Go,” she heard Sting’s background vocals and was instantly reminded how much the Police’s music had meant to her during that same period.“I realized, like, wow, I should really be doing the Police rather than Phil Collins,” she says. “I have much more of an emotional, historical connection to the Police. All the memories came back, and I realized, maybe for the first time, how obsessed I was with the Police when I was in high school.”Hatfield says she admires the individuality of Sting’s vocals and his ability to write “about darkness, about existential questions in the form of these really catchy pop songs.”She was intrigued by the references in Sting’s songs — the mythological “Scylla and Charybdis” name-checked in “Wrapped Around Your Finger,” for example — and even musicians and novelists he talked about in interviews.“Like, he’d talk about Thelonious Monk or E.M. Forster and I’d be like, ‘Hmm, what’s a Thelonious Monk? What’s an E.M. Forster?’” Hatfield says. “But I’d look them up, and I’d learn.“He was like a teacher … literally!” she adds with a laugh, because before he was a superstar, Sting actually was a schoolteacher.When it came to recording her versions of Police songs, Hatfield knew better than to try and compete with the band’s formidable instrumental skills. Instead, she had to do things her way.“Like with (Police drummer) Stewart Copeland. If you try to emulate him, you’re going to fail,” she says. “His style is unique. So I thought going 180 degrees away from him in terms of my own drumming would be a way to make the songs mine, to put my signature on them.”The Police project differs considerably in style and scope from “Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John.”“That record was a lot more complicated because some of the songwriting is more complex and sophisticated,” Hatfield says. “It’s got a lot of chords, and the melodies are all over the place. Olivia Newton-John’s stuff was a lot more challenging for me, more like a mathematical puzzle.”Some might find the Aussie pop-country idol an odd object of Hatfield’s worship, but she says that, growing up, “I had mad love for her. I felt a very powerful reaction to her voice. It comforted me. Whenever I needed to escape, I just listened to her.”Hatfield’s original material is not so comforting. “Pussycat,” which was also released in 2017, is an especially angry record, inspired in part by the election of President Donald Trump.“(The record) is angry, but also sad and disgusted,” she says. “But why not be sad and disgusted? Who doesn’t feel that way? Things are not looking so good in the world right now. It makes me angry, and I’m not ashamed to be angry. I should be angry.”“Weird,” which appeared at the outset of last year, is somewhat more focused on Hatfield herself. She identifies herself as a “loner” and says the songs are about “coming to terms with and embracing my — to quote a Tame Impala album title — lonerism.”“Lonerism is my way of life,” she continues. “I’ve always fought against it — fought against my desire and my instincts to be alone because a lot of society, people, everything around me is kind of pushing me to, you know, couple up, to partner, to cohabitate. I’ve always felt very uncomfortable in a lot of social situations and relationship situations. I always felt like I was some kind of freak because of it.“The record is partly me coming to terms with the idea that, no, there’s nothing wrong with me. I’m just maybe a little bit of an outlier. I’m not like the majority of people.”What Juliana Hatfield • When 8 p.m. Friday • Where Blueberry Hill Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Boulevard • How much $25-$28 • More info ticketmaster.com; 314-727-4444

