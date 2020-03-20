Indeep Bakshi Wiki, Bio, Biography, Wife, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Contents
Introduction
Indeep Bakshi was born on 23 May 1990 in New Delhi, India a singer, lyricist and a music director. He is well known for his song Saturday Saturday from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Kala Chashma from Baar Dekho (2016). In 2020, he participated in television show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.
Indeep Bakshi Family, Caste, Girlfriend, Wife
- Father Name:- Not Known
- Mother Name:- Not Known
- Brother Name:- Not Known
- Sister Name:- Not Known
- Affairs / Girlfriend:- Not Known
- Wife Name:- N/A
- Children:- N/A
Indeep Bakshi Education, Qualification
He was born and brought up in New Delhi, India into the Sikh family. His parents and elder brother lives in Delhi. He did his graduation in architecture. Later, he joined Berklee College of Music, Boston, Massachusetts in the United States.
Indeep Bakshi Career, Song, Awards
After completing his graduation in architecture, he started working as an architect in DLF (real estate company), Delhi. Later, he started his own construction company Bakshi Builders.
Indeep took music training from Ankit Tripathi. In 2013, Indeep released his first album ‘Billionaire‘. In 2012, Indeep Bakshi collaborated with the rapper Badshah in the ‘Saturday Saturday’. This song nominated for the Punjabi Most Popular song of the year award. In 2014, the Bollywood version of Punjabi song Saturday Saturday was used in the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.
In 2016, Indeep rapped in the song Kala Chashma from the film Baar Bar Dekho. This song was a reprised version of Punjabi song Tenu Kala Chasma Jachda Hai. In 2018, Indeep appeared in MTV’s show Date to Remember as a mentor along with Divya Agarwal and Manu Punjabi. In 2020, he participated in television show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.
Indeep Bakshi Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection
- Birthday:- 23 May 1990
- Age:- 30 Years (as in 2020)
- Height:- 168 cm, 5 feet 6 Inch
- Weight:- 70 Kg
- Chest Size:- 43
- Waist Size:- 32
- Biceps Size:- 13
- Net Worth:- 1.5-2 Crore INR (Approx, as in 2020)
- Car Collection:- BMW, Jeep
Indeep Bakshi Wiki / Biography
Some fact about Indeep Bakshi
- During one interview, he said that he had written the lyrics of Saturday Saturday when he was in the 12th standard.
- White Hummer Jeep used in the original version of Saturday Saturday song was his own jeep.
- It was at Shah Rukh Khan’s Eid party that Karan Johar heard Saturday Saturday song and decided to use this song in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. TOI
- He was criticised by fans for holding a glass of alcohol in his hand and dancing with girls while wearing a turban in a music video. So, he decided to use a beanie cap instead of wearing a turban in his music videos. TOI