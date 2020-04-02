ind-vs-sa:-south-africa-announce-squad-for-odi-series-in-india

Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen made a return to the South Africa One-day International (ODI) squad after being named in the 15-member team for the series in India. Du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen both of whom were rested for the ongoing three-match ODI home series against Australia. Cricket South Africa, in a tweet, said that Tabraiz Shamsi was not available for selection “as he and his wife Khadija are anticipating the imminent birth of their first-born child”. Wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock will lead the team while left-arm spinner, George Linde received his maiden call-up to the South African ODI squad.In their tweet, South Africa said that the tour will be held from 12-17 March, however, as per the ICC schedule the final ODI will be played on March 18.”Left-arm spinner, George Linde has received his maiden call-up into the Proteas’ ODI team ahead of their short outbound tour to India from 12-17 March 2020. It will consist of a 3-match ODI series taking place in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Kolkata,” Cricket South Africa confirmed with a tweet.

The India vs South Africa three-ODI series will consist of three matches and begin on March 12. The first match is slated to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala while the second ODI will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on March 15.The third and final ODI will be played at the famed Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 18.India are yet to name their squad for the series and will go into the series at the back of a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series in New Zealand.South Africa, on the other hand, are hosting Australia. They lost the three-match T20I series 1-2 but bounced back well by winning the first of three ODIs.A maiden international century by Heinrich Klaasen set up a 74-run win for South Africa in the first ODI at Boland Park on Saturday.Klaasen hit 123 not out in a South African total of 291 for seven. Australia were on target midway through their reply but lost their last seven wickets for 43 runs to be bowled out for 217.The second ODI will take place at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on March 4 while the series concluded with the final ODI on March 7 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj.