Incubus with 311 heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 105.7 The Point Big Summer Show

IncubusCourtesy of Julian Schratter

Incubus with 311 is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on Sept. 1. This is the first time in twenty years Incubus and 311 have toured together. 311 is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The event is a 105.7 The Point Big Summer Show. Concert time is at 6:45 p.m.Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com. Lawn and select reserved tickets are $18 the first week of sales.Incubus will release a new EP titled “Trust Fall (Side B) in April. The new single is “Our Love.”

