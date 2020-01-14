incredible-video-shows-brave-cat-defending-himself-from-three-hungry-coyotes

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Jaw-dropping home surveillance footage shows the moment a cat successfully fought off three coyotes intent on devouring him.

The cat, called Max, was cornered by the much large wild dogs outside his family’s home in Highland Park, California, last Monday night.

Max was seen being menaced by the pack of dogs, who boxed him in against a wall in an attempt to pounce on him.

The kitty managed to scare one of the coyotes enough to prompt the dog to leap up onto a nearby wall.

Max managed to keep his back to the predators, and swipe at each dog in turn as it advanced on him.

His ordeal finally ended when owner Maya Gurrin noticed the shadow of a tail through the living room window, where she was watching TV with her husband.

Gurrin told KTLA that she went outside and was horrified to discover the coyotes in her yard.

She said: ‘I just kind of scream and lunge at them, and then they run away, and Max comes, like, strolling in as if nothing happened,

‘It wasn’t until we saw the security footage, we were like, “Oh my God, he was out there for a good 30 seconds at least just fighting these guys off.”

‘I knew he was like, an outdoor cat and could fend for himself, but nothing like that.’

Gurrin said that Max hates being indoors, with she and her husband now trying to work out a compromise that gives him his freedom while keeping him safe.

They are going to try putting Max on a leash for outdoor walks, although Gurrin suspects her pet will hate it.

She has warned other locals to beware of potential coyote attacks on their pets, saying: ‘Yes, (the coyotes) saw dinner.

‘But they were not scared and it even took them a second to kind of move when we went outside.’