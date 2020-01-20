incredible-photos-shows-mother-gorilla-tenderly-cradling-her-newborn-baby

These stunning photos capture the moment a mother gorilla tenderly cradled her first born baby while the tiny animal gazed back up at her.

The mother, a critically endangered western lowland gorilla called N’djia, gave birth at the Los Angeles Zoo on Saturday morning.

It is the first time a baby gorilla has been born at the zoo for 25 years, with workers there overjoyed by the arrival.

A spokesman shared the first photo on Twitter, and wrote: ‘BABY ALERT

‘We are delighted to announce that 25-year-old gorilla N’djia gave birth at the Zoo early Saturday morning!

‘She and her baby spent their first day together bonding behind-the-scenes at Campo Gorilla Reserve.

‘Mom and baby are being closely monitored by staff, and both are doing well.’

Workers dive under umbrella to avoid massive hailstones

Zoo director Denise Verret added: ‘This historic birth is a step forward for western lowland gorilla conservation.

‘For the first time in over two decades, Angelenos will have a unique opportunity to watch a gorilla baby grow up at the LA Zoo.’

The zoo said that N’djia and her as yet unnamed newborn may make an appearance for visitors to the zoo from this week.

They added that there is also a special ‘behind the scenes’ area for N’djia to nurse her newborn in private if she prefers some peace and quiet.

Los Angeles Zoo director of animal programs Beth Schaefer explained that western lowland gorillas are so badly endangered in the wild that the arrival of N’dija’s baby acts as an ‘insurance policy’ to help guarantee the survival of the species.

Western lowland gorillas – whose natural habitats are the swaps and forests of central Africa – have a pregnancy lasting nine months, just like humans.

Female gorillas give birth to one baby, with their offspring weighing around four pounds.

The babies begin riding on the mothers’ backs aged around four months old, and continue to do so until the age of two or three.