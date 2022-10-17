Incredible news : Need For Speed has been revealed new districts to explore

It has been revealed need for speed unbound map, as well as the list of new cars that will be available in the game at launch. As shown, the game will be set in the city of Lakeshore. The Need For Speed ​​Unbound world map revealed shows that there are a total of 7 districts that the player can explore, while it has been confirmed that there will be a total of 20 new cars available in the game at launch.

From massive highways to quiet country roads, Need for Speed ​​Unbound’s map features diverse environments and locations for all types of driving, whether it’s drifting or racing at top speed. No doubt racing fans will have a vast area to explore. Secondly, This is the Need for Speed ​​Unbound car list.

Need For Speed ​​Unbound Map

Need for Speed ​​Unbound’s map consists of Lakeshore City. Is about a coastal city that has an urban center full of skyscrapers and busy traffic. Due to its location by the ocean, there are numerous large inlets with bridges over rivers and highways leading out of the city that are perfect for testing your car’s top speed. Once you get into the rural areas, you will find mountainous terrain where you can put your drifting skills to the test.

you will also find other destinations such as Rudiger’s Safehouse and Rydell’s Rydes scattered around the mapa, which will likely serve as quest locations. The map locations are: Rydells’s Rides (1), Storm Drain at Cyrill Heights (2), City Pier at Underwood Gardens (3), Rudiger’s Safehouse at Yams Park (4), Car Plant at Kennedy Test Track (5), Quarry Domes at Lakeshore Quarry (6), L-Train in the city (7), and Mountain Road at Kennedy Drive (8).