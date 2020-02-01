'Inclusivity and kindness': Artists talk about the impact of the Bunker Theatre as it prepares to close

Your guide to what’s hot in London

It may be closing earlier than planned, but the Bunker Theatre has undoubtedly been a success story.

When the news broke that it would be closing, there was a real sense of dismay from the theatre community, with writers, performers, producers and directors chiming in on Twitter to express their sadness for the loss of a place committed to developing all kinds of work.

Since opening in October 2016, the Bunker made its central mission to nurture an inclusive and creative space for artists.

In the theatre’s final two months, the space will be handed over to a series of different artists for projects where they will take charge. The shows programmed look like a microcosm of what the Southwark venue was set up to stand for, centring queer people, women’s stories, people of colour and how the theatre community can speak truth to power.

“The news was like a sucker punch,” says playwright Rachel De-Lahay, who curated My White Best Friend with Milli Bhatia at the theatre. The festival saw writers such as Inua Ellams, Jasmine Lee-Jones and Travis Alabanza pen letters to their white loved ones about the things left unsaid, read out by a series of actors. “It’s rare for artists to be given space to take ambitious risks and have their risks supported every step of the way with absolute love and hope.”

The Bunker opened the doors to its Southwark home in October 2016 under founding directors Joshua McTaggart and Joel Fisher. Its first couple of years saw the successes of Isley Lynn’s Skin A Cat and Cardboard Citizens’ Home Truths season. Chris Sonnex was brought in to be artistic director in 2018, with David Ralf as executive director.

“I’m proud of many things that happened in my tenure,” Sonnex says. “There’s been five star reviews, sold-out runs and Arts Council successes, but I’m most proud of how the Bunker has reacted when there’s been negative reviews, in the days it struggled and when we did not receive funding. The way that everyone came together to hold and support the artists and producers comes from genuinely caring and being kind.”

Announcing the news of the Bunker’s closure on Twitter, he said the site’s redevelopment had “cut short our mission: to make a different kind of theatre, a theatre of inclusivity, transparency and kindness without losing any of our revolutionary soul.”





Speaking to the theatre-makers who worked with the building over the past three and a half years, they feel it more than achieved the aims it set out with.

Steven Kavuma curated This Is Black, a festival of theatre shows by black writers that “offered artists time, space and resources in an industry where it often feels as though these are only available to a particular kind of person”. Some involved had never written or directed a full-length show before.

“The Bunker gave their space and kindly said ‘this is yours, do and say what you feel’. That’s a relief for any artist, especially a black artist who is working class and not already established.”

Their commitment to diversity is something other theatres should learn, he says. “In his short tenure, Sonnex has managed to do things that some artistic directors have always said are impossible or a real struggle. It’s actually quite simple: just do it.”

Sonnex’s attitude is this: “If you look at the artists you have in your programme – not just the writers, directors and actors, but the design team and all the people that work on the show – if you look at all of them and it looks nothing like the tube or the bus you got on in the morning, then you’ve f***ed it. Start again.”

The proof is in the pudding: 90 per cent of directors and 86 per cent of writers programmed this past year identified as women; a partnership with Black Ticket Project gave free tickets to young Black people; the theatre has welcomed first-time theatregoers in their droves. And, crucially, it has managed all this by giving the artists control over their own work.

“The Bunker is a space that feels non-hierarchical in its treatment of stories, artists, theatre makers and audiences,” say Hannah Hauer-King and Kitty Wordsworth of resident company Damsel Productions. Damsel facilitates shows written by and about women, often investigating the intersections with sexuality. One of the shows they produced at the Bunker, under Hauer-King’s direction, was Izzy Tennyson’s Grotty, one of the still alarmingly few lesbian stories seen on a London stage.

“This LGBTQ women focus was something that historically hadn’t existed in venues,” they say, adding that the team “couldn’t have been more supportive” in helping them achieve what they wanted.

“The biggest thing is asking companies what they need,” says Joana Nastari, writer/performer of F*** You Pay Me, a revolutionary play telling the truth about sex work, from the voices of people who actually did it. As part of their run, she and producer Ellen Spence programmed sex worker-led writing workshops and a showcase of the results. She adds that the Bunker team were “very open” about engaging with what this would involve.

“Our show wasn’t expected to fit neatly into a programming slot but was allowed to organically exist in the spaces between to create important outreach and community led work.”

Likewise, My White Best Friend spilled out into the rest of the building, as did This Is Black, with an exhibition and DJ sets that served to celebrate and support black artists in a way that is rare to see.

The Bunker team worked towards their mission of inclusivity outside the auditorium “with no core funding and very little outside income”. Initiatives such as setting up a free writers’ snug with free wifi and providing free sanitary products in gender neutral toilets contribute to the aim of expanding accessibility.





Sonnex hopes that the ethos of the Bunker will continue, with or without a physical space. He is confident that the staff, the artists and all those involved in its three and a half year history will go onto “massive futures” in whichever space they continue to work, a legacy he is proud of.

“Will the Bunker continue on physically? Most probably not, but we don’t need more theatres in London – we just need the theatres we have to be better.”

The values embodied by the Bunker – nurturing raw potential, taking ambitious risks and championing diversity in a very real way – don’t have to be exclusive to a building.

“They belong to the people within it and all those people still exist and will continue to support wonderfully diverse work forever more,” says De-Lahay. “And for that, I continue to have hope.”

The Bunker closes its doors on March 28. Visit bunkertheatre.com for the final season programme.

