incest-dad-whose-jealous-daughters-fought-to-have-sex-with-him-gets-maximum-jail-sentence

A dad whose biological daughters fought to have sex with him has been handed the maximum jail sentence for marrying one of them.

Travis Fieldgrove, 40, was jailed for two years on Tuesday after pleading no contest to attempted incest last month.

The dad, from St Paul in Nebraska, was previously sentenced to two years for the same crime in May.

That means he will spend a total of four years behind bars for getting hitched to daughter Samantha Kershner.

Kershner struck a plea deal last September which saw an incest charge against her dropped in return for a no contest plea to filing a false report.

She was locked up for 22 days, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported.

The pair were exposed by Kershner’s mom in September 2018, who contacted police to say they were in an incestuous relationship.

Both he and Kershner, 21, admitted having a romantic and sexual relationship despite knowing that they were close blood relatives.

Fieldgrove and Kershner got married in October 2018, a month after detectives began investigating their relationship.

Fieldgrove brazenly announced the illegal union on his Facebook page, with a DNA test later confirming his relationship with Kershner.

That status update sparked a tidal wave of criticism from pals who appeared to know full-well that the newlyweds were father and daughter.

Kershner went on to tell police how she and her half sister – Kershner’s other daughter – had a ‘jealous competition’ for their dad’s sexual attention.

The other sibling has never been named or charged with any offense.

Fieldgrove and Kershner first met in 2016 when Kershner, then 17, told her mom she wanted to know who her dad was.

They maintained a platonic relationship until September 2018, and have never disclosed what prompted them to begin a sexual relationship.