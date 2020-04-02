🔥Ina Garten's Instagram and 9:30 am cocktail proves she's a cooking quarantine queen🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Ina Garten has always been a must-follow on Instagram, from her throwback photos with her precious husband Jeffrey to peeks inside her Nancy Meyers-inspired Hamptons kitchen.

But now, in the time of corona, she is providing the content the world craves – a morning Martini in a glass so large a Burlesque performer could make herself at home inside.

The Hamptonite has always been an answer to Martha Stewart for people who are a bit more relaxed but still have fresh herbs at their disposal always.

But she’s far more lax about substitutions now that the apocalypse is upon us. Just the other day, she led her pal Katie Couric through an Instagram Live cooking session where she encouraged her to use whatever she could find.

In a new 9: 30 am video (it’s 5 ‘o clock somewhere – or you’ve probably lost track of time completely so morning cocktails don’t count), the Barefoot Contessa makes what might be her most aspirational and relatable video yet.

She cooks up her cocktail and explains, “During these stressful times, it’s really important to keep traditions alive. My favorite tradition is the cocktail hour, so I’m going to make you my favorite Cosmopolitan and you probably have the ingredients in your house.” While you probably you do, it’s unlikely you have a vat of freshly squeezed lime juice and you definitely don’t have her epic and enormous shaker and Martini glass (unless you’re Jeffrey and live in her East Hampton home).

She goes on to joke, “You never know who’s going stop by! Wait a minute, no one is stopping by,” which we all feel deeply. Only Ina is stopping by via Instagram now. When she shakes it up a la James Bond, she explains that you can take your time shaking as we have all the time in the world now. You’ll feel like Carrie Bradshaw from the comfort o your couch.

She ends the cocktail recipe with the moving message, “During a crisis, cocktail hour can be almost any hour.”

This isn’t the only easy recipe she’s cooking up since entering self-quarantine. She made a refrigerator cleaning frittata, some immune system boosting chicken stock, ramen, and even a freezer waffle.

She’s also chatting with followers in the comments – simply tell her what you’ve got wasting away in your freezer, and she’ll provide a healthy recipe, whether you’re Katie Couric or someone with 100 followers.

Ina is all we have now. Come for the throwback pictures with Taylor Swift, the Glossier #sponcon and the meringue but stay for the Cosmos and comfort in the time of coronavirus.