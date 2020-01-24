in-this-climate-crisis-the-police-should-protect-extinction-rebellion,-not-arrest-them

Earlier this month, Extinction Rebellion was labelled an ‘extremist ideology’ by counter terrorism police in the southeast of England.

Documents they had prepared instructed teachers and others to report members to Prevent, part of the UK Government’s counter-terrorism strategy to stop radicalism in vulnerable people.

The police have since admitted that this was an error and the document has been recalled, but my deep concern about how they came to this dangerous conclusion about a peaceful movement – of doctors, mothers, octogenarians and, like me, former police officers – has been keeping me awake at night, especially as I was in the force for nearly three decades.

I believed my job was to protect the public – and now I’m now asking the police to protect me, my family and our communities. They have the opportunity to become a beacon of light and do what they can to make sure fundamental human rights are upheld by facilitating the protests, not silencing them or treating people like me with dangerous suspicion.

I joined the non-violent, civil disobedience group Extinction Rebellion because I felt a real affinity with the group’s first demand of the government – for those in power to be honest about the threat we face from climate and ecological breakdown, and to take immediate action.

I believe it’s high time the government and the media take responsibility and after 25 years protecting the public as part of the police force, I knew it was time for me to stand up and be counted too.

Since joining, I’ve taken part in the July Uprising, which saw big, brightly coloured boats pop up and disrupt traffic in five cities across the UK. I’ve also protested in Bristol, asking people to face up to the difficult subject of the climate and ecological emergency, and spent nine days in London during the October Rebellion, which attracted people from all over the country, and all walks of life. It brought home the message that Extinction Rebellion is not just a bunch of ‘crusties’.

At no point did I see any acts of violence or see anyone encouraging violence of any kind.

Extinction Rebellion may not get every action right – the Canning Town protest, when two activists were dragged from the top of a tube train by delayed passengers, was highly regrettable. But to be listed alongside ‘extremists’ and ‘terrorists’ at possibly the most important moment in history, feels like a worrying precedent.

The actions taken over the next 12 months by politicians and businesses around the world will decide the future of the planet. It is vital that law abiding groups are not discouraged – by the very people I stood side by side with for over 25 years – from exercising their right to peaceful protest.

It is not an extreme position to ask those in power to listen to the science and be proactive on the most serious risk facing humanity.

Instead of trying to silence those shedding light on this existential threat, the police should now be fulfilling their duty to protect the public and preparing for ecological breakdown.

Home Secretary Priti Patel justified the inclusion of Extinction Rebellion on the list of extremist ideologies because ‘Everything has to be based in terms of risk to the public, security risks, security threats’. But what is our risk to the public?

The real extremists are the fossil fuel companies who are destroying the planet. I also think of the risks my serving colleagues face on a more frequent basis: call-outs during life-threatening flooding and storms and more dangerous air pollution on the job. And that’s today. What will it mean tomorrow?

Speaking to officers during the protests, many with young families, I know they too are beginning to think seriously about the consequences of climate breakdown. I hope many more will join us in the coming months.

Last year the UK’s Committee on Climate Change (CCC) issued a scathing report on the government’s progress on tackling the emergency, describing it as ‘like a Dad’s Army operation’ and stating their lack of action as a ‘real threat to the population’.

This is why now, more than ever, we need the police to support rather arrest those taking part in peaceful climate protests.

It won’t be easy to ignore those who would prefer them to do their bidding, but policing isn’t easy. Today, more than ever, we need courage.

