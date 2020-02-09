in-the-frame:-the-extreme-measures-taken-to-get-front-row-ready

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

In the age of iPhones and Snapchat, the faces of the editors and celebrities on the front row are often more photographed than the clothes themselves. In the weeks leading up to London Fashion Week, the capital’s plastic surgeons and aestheticians are inundated with frantic calls from the PAs of publishing titans, increasingly paranoid about the ensuing four weeks of camera exposure. ‘It used to be that my clients were only photographed when they were posing but nowadays people are more likely to be photographed without knowing,’ explains Dr Michael Prager, the London fashion set’s face-fixer of choice. When caught off guard, our faces can easily look bored or grumpy when we’re not. Whether you call it Bitchy Resting Face, Resting Bitch Face or Grumpy Resting Face, it’s that unhappy look that can take over our features when in repose.

‘Last season I was seated on the front row,’ confides one magazine editor. ‘I was sat beside the stage door that the models emerged from and so inadvertently found myself in the background of every runway shot. My subconscious scowl, now immortalised all over the internet, left me terrified of never being invited back.’As we age, our facial muscles become overworked and our facial muscles slacken. Collagen and elastin levels, which keep our skin bouncy and firm, start to deplete and it becomes gradually harder for our faces to defy gravity. Enter ‘facial deportment’ — the art of fine-tuning the posture of your face. Models have long been trained in it: Kate Moss famously keeps her tongue to the roof of her mouth when being photographed for magazine shoots, to keep her jawline taut, and other models are taught at the beginning of their careers to waggle their ears and move their scalps to stretch the skin back for a mini facelift on command. But other members of the FROW are taking it a step further, experimenting with a raft of new exercises, nips and tucks, some more invasive than others.

1. Droopy Jowl Face

As we age, the fat distribution in our face changes and nasolabial folds appear (those pesky exaggerated smile lines). Then the muscles at the corner of the mouth — the ones that make you look glum — can start to dominate and, helped by gravity, become stronger than the ones trying to lift the mouth. The effect makes people look sad when they’re not.

In high definition:

Dr Barbara Sturm, aesthetic surgeon to Jada Pinkett Smith and the inventor of the vampire facial, attends to a full roster of red carpet and celebrity clients who want a last-minute jowl lifting with no bruising. She injects filler in front of each ear to make the jawline seem longer again — the jawline sharpens and lifts the whole face. There are no side effects and it can be performed on the morning of an event.

In soft focus

Book in for a Face Place Facial at the Rosewood Hotel (£135 for 75 minutes), which combines galvanic currents with massage to firm up your neck and face.

2. Anxious Tense Jaw

Just as tension in your shoulders can wreck your body posture, tension in the jaw wreaks havoc with facial posture. Hold tension in your lower face and the chin will actually move forward. When you look down a lot, the jaw will drop downwards and backwards.

Face Gym’s Face Ball

In high definition

Inge Theron, founder of the Face Gym, a new facial bar at Selfridges that specialises in using muscle workouts to contour the face, has developed the handbag-friendly DIY face-lifting device Face Ball (£30, from facegym.com), which the FROW can use in their cab en route to shows to relieve tension.

In soft focus

Raise your tongue to the roof of your mouth and swallow several times, it will stop you from clenching your jaw and activate the muscles in your neck.

3. Grumpy Frown Face

Frowning unconsciously is a result of the collapse of the forehead muscles, made worse by looking down at iPhone screens. According to cosmetic dermatologist Dr Mervyn Patterson of Harley Street’s Woodford Medical, a frown draws the skin towards the centre above the nose and creates two or three lines between the eyebrows. It also has a negative downward effect on eyebrow height.

In high definition

Botox remains the most effective response to forehead lifting. In the old days Botox targeted mainly lines and wrinkles. According to Dr Prager, now it’s used much more for restoring facial posture. Botox takes two weeks to take effect so editors need to work it into their diary accordingly.

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Face gels

In soft focus

Apply Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Face gels (£30 for eight, at cultbeauty.com) to your forehead for 10 minutes. Deep lines are instantly softened thanks to tightening peptides.

4. Sad Hooded Eyes

Hooded eyes, caused by heavy lids that minimise the eye area, not only make people look depressed (not the vibe editors want to give off if they’re hoping to be invited back next season) but as the muscles in the temples collapse and drop they can cast a shadow over the undereye making you look more tired as well.

In high definition

Abigail James, skincare brand Liz Earle’s facialist, uses a lifting machine called the Venus Viva on her fashion editor and red-carpet clients. Using radio frequency to heat up the collagen fibres in skin, it gives immediate tautness and has particularly good results around the eye area.

Estée Lauder Dimension Firm Fill Eye System

In soft focus

Estée Lauder’s New Dimension Firm Fill Eye System (£55, at houseoffraser.com) smooths the contours of the eye area.