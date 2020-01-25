in-prashant-kishor-vs-sushil-modi,-an-old-clip-attacking-nitish-kumar

Prashant Kishor tweeted an old video of Sushil Kumar Modi where he is slamming Nitish Kumar.

Janata Dal United’s deputy chief and election strategist Prashant Kishor today launched an all out attack against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, days after the BJP leader took a shot at Mr Kishor and another senior JDU leader Pavan Kumar Verma and called them “ungrateful”. The latest Twitter exchange has yet again revealed deepening rift between the two leaders.

“Everything is not fair in politics,” the 68-year-old BJP leader had tweeted earlier this week as he said that Bihar Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar is often pushed into a dilemma because of “ungrateful” people around him. “He gave someone his chair, helped someone become a member of the Rajya Sabha, gave someone – who had no experience in politics – a high rank in the organisation,” Mr Modi wrote in Hindi as he targeted Mr Kishor and Pavan Kumar Verma, who had sparked a controversy earlier this week as he questioned JDU’s alliance with BJP in Delhi.

Today, poll strategist Prashant Kishor tweeted a sharp comeback. “Nobody can match Sushil Modi when it comes to giving character certificate(s). He used to speak earlier, now that he is the deputy chief minister, he writes. His chronology is absolutely clear,” Mr Kishor wrote in Hindi and shared an old clip of Mr Modi.

In the video, Mr Modi slams Nitish Kumar as he accuses him of deceiving BJP, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and others. “Nitish Kumar thinks he is synonymous with Bihar. Nitish is not Bihar… Bihar is not Nitish,” he says. “Deception is in Nitish’s DNA. He deceived BJP after 17 years of alliance. He deceived Shivanand Tiwari, Jitan Ram Manjhi, the mandate of Bihar voters, George Ferndades and Lalu Yadav. Deception is in Nitish’s DNA,” he further adds.

Mr Kishor’s “chronology” remark in the tweet is a reference to a viral clip that show Home Minister Amit Shah explaining how the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act is related to the National Register of Citizens.

This is not the fist time that Prashant Kishor and Sushil Modi have sparred on Twitter. Last month, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister had jabbed Prashant Kishor after he voiced concern against citizenship law and NRC. “A person running a business for profit first tries to create a market for his service, thinks about the welfare of the country later,” he had posted, without naming Mr Kishor.

Later, Mr Kishor replied in a sharply-worded tweet. “In Bihar, Nitish Kumar’s leadership and the role of the JD(U) has the largest party has been decided by the people of Bihar and not by any other party or its leaders. Even after the 2005 defeat and becoming deputy Chief Minister, it is a pleasant experience to hear about political dignity and ideology from Sushil Modi,” he wrote.