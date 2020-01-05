in-pictures:-linfield-ousted-from-irish-cup-as-queen’s-university-cause-huge-shock-at-the-dub







Queen’s Marc McKenna celebrates his goal against Linfield. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 4/1/2020 Queen’s v Linfield Celebrations for the QueenÕs team after their win over Linfield at the Dub this afternoon. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 4/1/2020 Queen’s v Linfield

Linfield manager David Healy during today's game at the Dub. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 4/1/2020 Queen's v Linfield Celebrations for the QueenÕs team after their win over Linfield at the Dub this afternoon. Queen's University's Jonah Mitchell celebrates his winner over Linfield. PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 4/1/2020 Queen's v Linfield Celebrations for the QueenÕs manager Peter Thompson after their win over Linfield at the Dub this afternoon. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 4/1/2020 Queen's v Linfield Goal for Queen's Marc McKenna during today's game at the Dub. Queen's boss Peter Thompson celebrates his side's win over Linfield. Queen's Josh Corry and Linfield's Shayne Lavery during today's game at the Dub. Queen's Jonah Mitchell and Linfield's Bastien Hery during today's game at the Dub. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 4/1/2020 Queen's v Linfield Penalty for Queen's Jonah Mitchell during today's game at the Dub. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 4/1/2020 Queen's v Linfield Queen's Josh Corry and Linfield's Joel Cooper during today's game at the Dub. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 4/1/2020 Queen's v Linfield Goal celebrations for Linfield's Shayne Lavery during today's game at the Dub. Queen's Ronan Young and Linfield's Jamie Mulgrew during today's game at the Dub. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 4/1/2020 Queen's v Linfield Queen's Marc McKenna and Linfield's Bastien Hery during today's game at the Dub. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 4/1/2020 Queen's v Linfield Queen's Ben Mulgrew and Linfield's Daniel Kearns during today's game at the Dub. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 4/1/2020 Queen's v Linfield Queen's Adam Robinson and Linfield's Daniel Kearns during today's game at the Dub. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 4/1/2020 Queen's v Linfield Queen's Ronan Young and Marc McKenna and Linfield's Kirk Millar during today's game at the Dub. Queen's Matthew Hughes and Linfield's Kirk Millar during today's game at the Dub. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 4/1/2020 Queen's v Linfield Goal for Queen's Marc McKenna during today's game at the Dub. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 4/1/2020 Queen's v Linfield Queen's Matthew Hughes and Linfield's Ethan Boyle during today's game at the Dub. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 4/1/2020 Queen's v Linfield Queen's Marc McKenna and Linfield's Jamie Mulgrew during today's game at the Dub. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 4/1/2020 Queen's v Linfield Queen's Ronan Young and Linfield's Jamie Mulgrew during today's game at the Dub. Queen's Ben Mulgrew and Linfield's Bastien Hery during today's game at the Dub. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

Championship side Queen’s University have caused one of the biggest Irish Cup upsets in recent memory by ousting Premiership champions Linfield in the fifth round.

Marc McKenna and Jonah Mitchell were on target to seal an unlikely 2-1 win for Peter Thompson’s side at The Dub.

The game had been played in front of a capacity 350 crowd, including 200 home supporters, at The Dub as Thompson admitted he was holding on to what he viewed as a one in 20 chance of success rather than switching the game to Windsor Park.

It was a financial gamble that paid off in the most spectacular of fashions.

Queen’s, of course, reached the semi-final in 2014 but didn’t have to beat a single top flight team in that run.

The also secured their first ever Intermediate trophy when they won the Intermediate Cup in 2018 and were promoted to the Championship only last season but this win, there’s no doubt, is another marker in the club’s recent progress.

It was a strong Linfield team as manager David Healy made only two changes to his team, Daniel Kearns and new signing Ethan Boyle coming in for Mark Haughey and Shayne Lavery.