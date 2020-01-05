in-pics:-sara-ali-khan-be-like-‘samundar-mein-naha-ke-aur-bhi-namkeen-hogaye-ho-ho-ho’

Sara Ali Khaninstagram

Samundar mein naha ke aur bhi namkeen hogaye ho ho ho…. Heard of this ?

Yes, we have heard this song a million times and now we all are witnessing the song’s true emotions too.

Sara Ali Khan the Pataudi’s beti is raising the temperature and her social media is lit AF with her bikini pictures. She is seen holidaying with her mommy Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Khan. They are setting the internet ablaze with the hot pool pics. The family is off on a vacation to Maldives and it seems their holiday isn’t over. The picture are poting in every now and then and we are smitten over by Sara’s washboard abs.

What caught our attention is all the pictures are clicked by her mommy Amrita and her mom is too seen in monokini enjoying herself with her kids.

Indeed a sight to behold.

We are all aware of how Sara was a little plump before she entered the industry and with sheer hard work, her gym routine and strict diet make us hit the gym right away.

Her hourglass figure includes some cheat days as well, as we see her eating those high calories muffins. Sara is surely giving us major body goals, bikini goals and vacation goals.

Check out her scintillating bikini pics! 2020 motivation to hit the gym and get an hourglass figure like Sara isn’t it?

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen along with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1. The film is slated to release on May 1. The picture of which was shared by Varun and Sara on their Instagram handle! The film, which is slated to release on May 1 this year, is a remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name. It was also directed by David Dhawan. Interestingly, this is the second time when Varun is working in his father’s directorial.