IN PHOTOS: How superstar Ram Charan spent his birthday in quarantine with wife

Telugu superstar Ram Charan who is nothing short of a bonafide rage in the movie industry spent his 35th birthday yesterday at home with wife Upasana Kamineni.

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, the entire country is quarantined for a 21 days lockdown and hence Ram too spent his birthday in quarantine with his wife. To make things special for the ‘birthday boy’, his wife baked a cake for him and this got fans going aww seeing the adorable quotient and the love between the two. Check out the photos below to see how the personal celebrations went –