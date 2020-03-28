IN PHOTOS: Actor Jayram's daughter Malvika's 'Haldi photoshoot' pictures are nothing less than divine

A day ago, actor Jayram’s daughter Malvika took netizens and social media by storm when she posted a few photos of her that suggest she is enjoying her ‘Haldi ceremony’ before marriage. This got many to think about whether she is getting hitched or not and rumors of her getting married started spreading like wildfire.

But that’s exactly what happens when we hurry into things right? The photos are actually just from a photoshoot which she did with the ‘Haldi’ theme guys and hence the answer is No, she is not getting married. None the less, the pictures are gorgeous and have every reason to go viral. Check out –