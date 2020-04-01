IN PHOTO: When Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan gave major 'family vacation' goals to everyone

There is no denial about the fact that Taimur Ali Khan aka little Tim Tim is Bollywood’s most beloved star child and why not? The little munchkin is full of adorable activities and paps just can’t seem to get enough of the little one.

Be it standing in front of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s house to clicking Tim and the happy family at the airport, paps do it all. Saif himself had interestingly revealed that the rate card of Taimur’s photos is higher than any other star and it’s 1500 per photo. Isn’t that hilariously crazy? The Pataudi clan ooze ‘royalty’ and class like no other and they are the true-blue examples of the ‘perfect family’, comprising of a hot and hunk dad in Saif, a gorgeous wife in Kareena and an extremely adorable child in Taimur.

Once again, these people are giving major family vacation goals and how. You need to see this photo of the trio on the beach to keep admiring. Check out –