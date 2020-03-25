IN PHOTO: When Covid-19 made Kartik Aaryan become the Akshay Kumar of 'Phir Hera Pheri'

Ever since the country has been going through the phase of lockdown, Janta curfew and other stuff, the situation has become hostile. While people want to resume normalcy and roam outside like before, the current pandemic situation doesn’t allow the same. While some sensible heads understand the same all at one go, some continue to flock the streets and create gathering despite instructions to follow social distancing.

Actor Kartik Aaryan came with a hilarious monologue a few days back to explain to people the importance of ‘staying at home’ at the moment and now he’s back in it once again after the announcement of the 21 days lockdown.

Kartik posted a hilarious photoshopped meme of his on Akshay Kumar’s ‘Phirr Hera Pheri’ still where he tells Rajpal Yadav the scheme of ’21 days Mein paisa double’. Check out the photo below to laugh your heart out –