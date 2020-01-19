in-cambridge,-women’s-march-demonstrators-discover-no-protest-planned

As thousands took to the streets of American cities in women’s march protests across the nation Saturday, Hannah Kilson planned to be among them by joining a demonstration in Cambridge.

Kilson said she has participated in Boston-area women’s marches since they began in 2017, angered by President Trump’s treatment of women, people of color, and immigrants. Throngs of demonstrators speaking out together makes a powerful image, particularly as Trump seeks re-election this year, she said.

“We speak truth to power,” Kilson said. “We’re watching, we’re here, we’re not going to tolerate the racism and hate that comes out of the shadows.”