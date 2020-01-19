imtiaz-ali-movies-jinxed:-from-shahid-kareena-to-sara-kartik,-couples-who-parted-ways-while-shooting

Who is Sara Ali Khan?













Imtiaz Ali is known for giving Bollywood some of its most iconic love stories. While his films continue to strengthen our belief in love, it has a totally different impact on celebs in their real life. Several celeb couples have parted ways after or during the shoot of Imtiaz’s movies. Take a look.

Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan

Shahid Kapoor – Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor (L) and Shahid Kapur present creations by Indian designer Manish Malhotra at a fashion show on the final-day of the India fashion week in New Delhi September 3, 2006.Reuters

It is no secret that Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor finally parted ways during the shoot of the film Jab We Met. While in reel life they were the perfect couple, behind the camera their relationship kept crumbling with each passing day of the shoot.

Sara Ali Khan – Kartik Aaryan

Instagram

Another love story that seems to have come to an end is that of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. It had all begun with Sara Ali Khan proclaiming on Karan Johar’s chat show that she would like to date Kartik Aaryan.

Soon, Ranveer Singh played cupid at an event and made the duo meet each other. Sara and Kartik fell in love during the shoot of Love Aaj Kal and eventually even parted ways soon after to focus on their individual careers. While at the trailer launch things seemed to be going good for them, reports suggest otherwise.

Ranbir Kapoor – Nargis Fakhri

Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri in RockstarTwitter

Rumours of Ranbir Kapoor being more than just a co-star to Nargis Fakhri had started making headlines during the shoot of Rockstar. While the film has now gained a cult status and will forever be remembered for Ranbir Kapoor’s prolific performance, there was a time when it was also making news for the proximity between Nargis Fakhri and RK Junior.

What made them come closer and what led to them drifting apart remains unknown. But what is known is the fact that the duo had come closer during the shoot.

Abhay Deol – Ayesha Takia: There were rumours of Abhay Deol and Ayesha Takia hitting it off during the shoot of Socha Na Tha. It was also said that the couple parted ways soon after the film got over.