impeachment-trial:-senators-explain-votes-ahead-of-final-verdict

Washington — The Senate is reconvening Tuesday for floor speeches by members one day before a final vote in President Trump’s impeachment trial, one which is all but certain to result in his acquittal.Senators have 10 minutes each to speak and explain their decision on whether to remove Mr. Trump from office on two articles of impeachment. The Senate is meeting Tuesday in regular “legislative session,” meaning Chief Justice John Roberts will not preside over proceedings.House impeachment managers and the president’s legal team presented their closing arguments Monday before the first senators were given the chance to speak. Democrats invoked the judgment of history to urge senators to vote to convict the president, while Mr. Trump’s team reiterated their belief that the process was flawed from the start and required his acquittal.Two key senators addressed the chamber Monday evening. Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia, one of the Democrats who was considering voting to acquit, said he remained undecided and was struggling with the decision. Republican Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who was a pivotal vote against calling new witnesses, announced she “cannot vote to convict.”The president will deliver his annual State of the Union address Tuesday night from the chamber of the House that voted to impeach him less than two months ago.