impeachment-live-stream:-watch-trump’s-senate-impeachment-trial

January 21, 2020 | 12: 54pm

The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump kicked off at 1 pm on Capitol Hill Tuesday with a contentious fight over just how the case will proceed.

The Senate will convene with Chief Justice John Roberts presiding and will take up Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s resolution setting the framework for the trial, which has come under withering attack from Democrats.

The Kentucky Republican on Monday released the resolution that will allow a team of House Democrats 24 hours in total over two days to make their case to senators for why Trump should be removed from office.

The White House lawyers would have the same amount of time the next two days to present their defense of the president.

Democrats accused McConnell of trying to bring a swift end to the trial by restricting the opening arguments and not allowing a vote on witnesses or documents until after the arguments are concluded and senators submit their written questions to the two teams.

“A White House-driven and rigged process, with a truncated schedule designed to go late into the night and further conceal the President’s misconduct, is not what the American people expect or deserve,” Rep. Adam Schiff, who is leading up the House prosecution team, wrote in a statement earlier Tuesday.

Trump’s legal team filed their response to the impeachment articles on Monday, arguing they are the result of a partisan political process in the Democratic-controlled House.

“The Articles of Impeachment now before the Senate are an affront to the Constitution and to our democratic institutions,” they wrote. “The Articles themselves – and the rigged process that brought them here – are a brazenly political act by House Democrats that must be rejected. They debase the grave power of impeachment and disdain the solemn responsibility that power entails.”

Democratic House impeachment manager Adam Schiff EPA Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives for the first day of the Senate impeachment trial. REUTERS

Trump, who is in Davos, Switzerland for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, called the impeachment proceedings a “hoax.”

“It goes nowhere because nothing happened. The only thing we’ve done is a great job,” he said. “That whole thing is a total hoax, so I’m sure it’s going to work out fine.”

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said the president will receive updates about the trial.

“He has a full day here in Davos, but will be briefed by staff periodically,” she said.

The House voted largely along partisan lines on Dec. 18 to approve two articles of impeachment – for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – stemming from a July phone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

Democrats allege Trump held up nearly $400 million in military aid to the country to pressure Zelensky to initiate the investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter, who was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company. Trump has said that he held up the aid over concern about rampant corruption in Ukraine so that US taxpayers’ money would not be wasted.