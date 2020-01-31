impeachment:-key-republican-says-he-will-vote-against-witnesses



Updated 5:22 PM / January 30, 2020



Schiff fired back at a group of more than a dozen senators who submitted a question to the chief justice again asking about unsubstantiated ties between a House Intelligence Committee staffer and the alleged whistleblower.

“I’m appalled at some of the smearing of the professional people that work for the Intelligence Committee,” Schiff said, saying just a lone news article is circulating smears against his staff. “I will not dignify those smears on my staff by giving them any credence whatsoever, nor will I share any information that I believe could or could not lead to the identification of the whistleblower.”

Schiff said members of the Senate used to care about protecting the identities of whistleblowers and didn’t “gratuitously attack members of committee staff.”

“But now they do,” he said, adding their conduct is “disgraceful.”

Schiff said he fears efforts by Republican senators to reveal the identity and information about the anonymous whistleblower will have negative implications for government officials who may want to blow the whistle on future misconduct.

“When you jeopardize a whistleblower by trying to out them this way, then you are threatening not just this whistleblower, but the entire system,” the California Democrat said. “Now the president would like nothing better than that, and I’m sure he is applauding this question because he wants his pound of flesh and he wants to punish anyone who has the courage to stand up to him.”

Sekulow, however, placed the blame on Schiff for putting the whistleblower “front and center with his own words during the course of their investigation.”

The president’s lawyer suggested it would not be unlawful to unmask him or her.

“Retribution is what is prohibited under the statute against a whistleblower. That’s what a whistleblower statute protects, that there’s no retribution,” he said. “But this idea that there’s complete anonymity, and I’m not saying we should disclose the individual’s name … but we can’t just say it’s not a relevant inquiry to know who on the staff that conducted the primary investigation here was in communications with that whistleblower.”