impassioned-plea-for-help-by-belfast-mum-in-bid-to-prevent-suicidal-teen-daughter-from-killing-herself

A desperate Belfast mother is pleading for help to stop her 15-year-old daughter from taking her own life.
Emma Goddard (35) said that her teenage daughter is in danger because of the lack of help available for those with mental health problems in Northern Ireland.
The worried mum was speaking in the wake of a number of suicides across Belfast over recent weeks.
She took her daughter Catherine (15) to A&E at the Mater Hospital, Belfast, in the early hours of Sunday morning after she tried to take her own life by various means.
But Emma is critical of the level of care Catherine received while in hospital, having been sent home after only four hours.
Emma claims that the only treatment her daughter received was having her bloods taken and she was then discharged while still under the influence of drugs.
“When she was in that condition on Sunday, she should never have been sent home,” Emma told the Belfast Telegraph.
“She was still off her head and doesn’t even remember leaving the hospital in a taxi with me and being put in her own bed again.”
Emma said Catherine had to be taken back to the same hospital three days later as the effects of the tablets were still in her system.
“On Wednesday, I walked past Catherine lying on the sofa and saw that her lips were blue as if she was lying dead,” she explained.
“I was dreading what I was going to find when I went over to her and held the back of my hand over her mouth to check that she was still breathing.
“I took her straight back to the hospital where she was treated by the same doctor who looked after her on Sunday night and again she was back home within a few hours with no further help.”
Emma added: “At the moment she is as stable as she can be but I can’t talk to her about what she does because she gets upset.
“She thinks that she’s failing me as a daughter which of course she’s not.”
Emma said she is at her wits’ end because she believes the system is failing her daughter, who became suicidal due to bullying at school. “I haven’t been sleeping at night because I’m afraid that when I wake up I’ll find her dead. This has been going on since she was 12,” she said.
“I have my own mental health problems but when it comes to my kids they will always come first.”
Emma is living in fear that her daughter will end up becoming another statistic, having attempted to take her own life on a number of occasions in the past.
“A few times it has been touch and go with her,” she said.
“One time when she was only 13 I took her down to a funeral home to see if it would stop her trying to end her life.
“Instead she was telling me what she wanted for her own funeral like the kind of coffin and what would be done with her ashes.”
She continued: “I want to speak out because if my daughter doesn’t get the proper help she needs then she is just going to be another statistic.
“With all the recent suicides in north Belfast, when my daughter is sleeping at night I sit and cry, wondering if she will be next.”
Emma said the family GP previously referred Catherine to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) and while she is full of praise for their help and support, she said more needs to be done. And she is heartbroken that her 14-year-old daughter Zara is also enduring an emotional nightmare.
She added: “Zara sees how tired and exhausted I am and tells me to have a lie down sometimes but first we have to get reassurance from Catherine that she’s not going to do anything.
“This shouldn’t have to fall on my youngest wee girl because that makes me feel guilty. She shouldn’t be a carer at her age.”
In response to the concerns raised by Emma over her daughter’s hospital care, a spokesperson for the Belfast Trust said: “We cannot comment on individual patients.
“In all cases, patients attending ED are assessed and monitored before a treatment plan is put in place which may include referral to an appropriate service based on clinical judgment.”
If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please contact the Samaritans on 084 5790 9090, or Lifeline 080 8808 800
Belfast Telegraph