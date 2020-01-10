impassioned-plea-for-help-by-belfast-mum-in-bid-to-prevent-suicidal-teen-daughter-from-killing-herself

Impassioned plea for help by Belfast mum in bid to prevent suicidal...

A desperate Belfast mother is pleading for help to stop her 15-year-old daughter from taking her own life.

Emma Goddard (35) said that her teenage daughter is in danger because of the lack of help available for those with mental health problems in Northern Ireland.

The worried mum was speaking in the wake of a number of suicides across Belfast over recent weeks.

She took her daughter Catherine (15) to A&E at the Mater Hospital, Belfast, in the early hours of Sunday morning after she tried to take her own life by various means.

But Emma is critical of the level of care Catherine received while in hospital, having been sent home after only four hours.

Emma claims that the only treatment her daughter received was having her bloods taken and she was then discharged while still under the influence of drugs.

“When she was in that condition on Sunday, she should never have been sent home,” Emma told the Belfast Telegraph.