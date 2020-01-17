impassioned-plea-by-belfast-pastor-to-meet-ira-killers-of-his-policeman-father

The senior pastor at Whitewell Metropolitan Tabernacle church in Belfast has pleaded with the IRA killers of his policeman father 40 years ago to meet him.

Pastor David Purse, who has admitted he harboured thoughts of revenge after his father was shot dead while on duty at a football match in north Belfast, said he wants to tell the terrorists “Jesus loves them” and that they can be saved.

Reserve Constable David Purse (43) was gunned down as he opened the gates of Seaview stadium on the Shore Road near the end of a game between Crusaders and Portadown in January 1980.

An off-duty member of the security forces who was in the crowd drew his personal issue weapon and chased the killers, but they got away and they have never been caught.

Pastor Purse, whose wife Donna lost an uncle in the Enniskillen bomb, preached an impassioned sermon in his church on the 40th anniversary of his father’s murder.

He said the day of the killing would for him always be “black Saturday” when something “sinister, horrible and devilish” happened and changed the lives of his family and friends for ever.

The minister was just 14 at the time and he said Pastor James McConnell, the former head of the Whitewell Metropolitan Tabernacle, broke the news to him that his father, a founder member of the church, had been shot.