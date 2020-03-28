imogen-poots-gives-a-long-awaited-y:-the-last-man-tv-show-update-[exclusive]

At long lost, the Y: The Last Man TV show looks to be getting underway, as soon as the world gets back to normal that is. This, according to Imogen Poots, who is set to star in the long-gestating adaptation of the Vertigo Comics series of the same name. With any luck, that means we’ll finally see this show make it to air sometime next year.

I recently had the chance to speak with Imogen Poots on behalf of her new movie Vivarium, which is arriving this week. During our chat, I asked her about Y: The Last Man, which is being developed for the small screen by FX. Poots revealed that, prior to the shutdown of virtually every production in Hollywood, given what’s going on in the world right now, she was gearing up to begin filming. Here’s what Poots had to say about it.

“Oh My God. So I was literally, I had my suitcases for five months and I got to the East Coast last week and then, obviously, we got postponed. So it is in the works and we’re all set to go, and have a wonderful team and I’m really quite excited by everyone involved. I hope we make it before we’re all like 82 years old, because I know it’s been going for a while, the pre-production on that one, but it is all set to go.”

So this is mostly good news. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen events, filming will be pushed back a bit. The good news is that everything seems to be on track otherwise. This project has been in development for ages and has had to overcome one hurdle after another to get this far. Ben Schnetzer is set to star in the lead role as Yorick Brown. Previously, Barry Keoghan was attached before exiting the project. The rest of the ensemble includes Diane Lane, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland and Amber Tamblyn.

Y: The Last Man was a comic book series created by Brian K. Vaughn and Pia Guerra. It centers on Yorick Brown, the sole human survivor of a devastating planet-wide event that instantly kills every mammal possessing a Y chromosome. Accompanied by a mysterious government agent, a brilliant young geneticist and his pet monkey named Ampersand, he travels the world in search of answers for why he’s the last man on earth.

The book was widely acclaimed and ran for 60 issues between 2002 and 2008. Melina Matsoukas (Insecure, Queen & Slim)is set to direct the pilot. There is no word at this time on who, specifically, Imogen Poots will be playing at this time. Whatever the case may be, it looks like this is something we can look forward to in the relatively near future. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. In the meantime, Vivarium is available on Digital on March 27 from Saban Films.