imax-appoints-brett-harriss-as-senior-vice-president-of-investor-relations

IMAX has appointed Brett Harriss as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.

In his role, Harriss will oversee the company’s global investor relations strategy and serve as its lead with the investment community. Harriss will report directly to IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond out of the Company’s New York office.

“Brett brings a deep understanding of the media and entertainment industry, his extensive relationships with investors, and comprehensive financial analytic experience,” said Gelfond. “His leadership will be critical as we continue to tell our growth story and capitalize on the unique value of our model and global reach with investors.”

Harriss joins IMAX from GAMCO Investors, where he spent more than a decade covering the media and entertainment industry, including eight years covering IMAX. Most recently, he served as Director of Research for Gabelli’s sell-side research department, while also acting as Portfolio Manager of the Gabelli Global Content & Connectivity Fund, A technology, media and telecom focused public mutual fund.

“I’ve always admired the unique position that IMAX has built at the center of the entertainment ecosystem, and the value it creates throughout,” said Harriss. “I look forward to working with Rich and helping the Company build on its success —identifying new opportunities to help shape its growth initiatives and deliver enhanced returns on capital for investors.”