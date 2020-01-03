Imagine: Lenny Henry: Young, Gifted and Black, review: a remarkable – and occasionally uncomfortable – look at the many faces Lenny Henry

Everything on the BBC these days stands accused of being “woke”. A same-sex dance in Strictly? An invented heroine for The War of the Worlds? A black Mrs Cratchit in A Christmas Carol? Pass the smelling salts! But perhaps all of this is one long act of atonement for a programme that will forever blot the BBC’s copy book: The Black and White Minstrel Show.

Looked at from the 21st century, it is quite astonishing to think that a show featuring white men in blackface remained on air – on the BBC! – until 1978. How to explain its 20-year existence now to those of us who remember it, let alone millennials who have never heard of it? And there each week, smiling out at the viewing millions, was a sole…