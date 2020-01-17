‘i’m-outside-an-ariana-grande-concert’:-eminem-compares-himself-to-manchester-bomber-on-new-album

Eminem has been criticised for comparing himself to the terrorist who killed 22 people at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester Arena in 2017.

The rapper dropped his 11th album Music To Be Murdered By last night without warning, and the second track on the album, Unaccomodating featuring Young M.A, features a mention of the Manchester bombing.

Eminem, 47, raps: ‘But I’m contemplating yelling bombs away on the game / Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting.’

The lyric has sparked backlash online, with Ariana Grande fans in particular calling for the artist to be ‘cancelled’.

eminem really is nearly 50 & writing lyrics about manchester without any remorse ???? how can u possibly think that’s ok ??? — 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐚 ♡ (@7ringsgeorgia) January 17, 2020

Eminem really just referenced the Manchester bombing where 22 people were killed… how disgusting, it’s time to cancel this trash and Young MA to for thinking this song was ok @Eminem @YoungMAMusic #EminemIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/DLuzgc98OO — Joely (@tokyosnow_trip) January 17, 2020

something about eminem surprise-releasing an album in which he jokes about the manchester terrorist attack at an ariana grande concert that killed 23 people on the very same day her ex-boyfriend who died of a drug overdose has his last work posthumously released…disgusting — 🍒 (@actualbullshit) January 17, 2020

how is eminem going to make a song about the tragedy of mass shootings when six songs earlier he made a joke about the manchester bombing — Al Is Taking Commissions! (@HowdyImAl) January 17, 2020

Live footage of Eminem when he was writing that lyric about the Manchester Arena bombing pic.twitter.com/P9uIW4dGb4 — beans (@full_hearts) January 17, 2020

One person tweeted: ‘Eminem stans justifying his disgusting statement about the Manchester attack are clowns deadass. I don’t care if it’s just a song, people DIED at the Manchester attack. Piece of s.’

And another tweet read: ‘I’m sorry but fEminem for that. Manchester was a tragedy that fed Ariana’s mental state up to the core. This ain’t it.’

However, others defended Eminem, noting that he helped raise nearly £2 million for the victims of the bombing after sharing a link to the Manchester Evening News’s Just Giving appeal, which raised money for the British Red Cross and the families of those injured and killed in the attack.

Others also mentioned that Ariana herself defended then-fiance Pete Davidson after he made a joke about the tragedy.

Pete was talking about how famous the 7 Rings singer was when he said: ‘Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert.’

Ariana told a fan on Twitter: ‘This has been v tough & conflicting on my heart. He [Davidson] uses comedy to help ppl [sic] feel better ab how f-ed up things in this world are.

‘We all deal w trauma differently. I of course didn’t find it funny. It was months ago & his intention wasn’t/is never malicious but it was unfortunate.’

22 people were killed and over 130 people were wounded at Manchester Arena on 22 May 2017 following an Ariana Grande concert, after Salman Ramadan Abedi, 22, detonated a homemade bomb in the foyer.

Elsewhere on Unaccommodating, Eminem referenced the September 11 attacks on New York City, rapping: ‘And you backpedal that as a cowardly act / Like a Saudi attack when the towers collapse’, as well as mentioning the murder of JonBenet Ramsey, saying: ‘Look at how I’m behaving me, they want me gone away / They wanna JonBenet me, I’m unaccommodating.’

Eminem’s first single from Music To Be Murdered By, Darkness, was accompanied today by a video which recreated the Las Vegas mass shooting of 2017.

The brutal video comes with an anti-gun violence message, with Eminem ending the video watching the news reports of various mass shootings and urging viewers to register to vote.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Walmart forced to apologise after making ‘inappropriate’ joke about late actor Paul Walker

MORE: Laurence Fox claims it’s ‘racist’ to be called a ‘white privileged male’ and that he’s ‘bored of race card’ on Question Time





