‘i’m-no-secret-millionaire’…-mayor-defends-a-near-doubling-of-his-salary

A Northern Ireland mayor has spoken out over controversial plans to almost double the post-holder’s salary, saying he is “not a secret millionaire”.

John Smyth’s comments come amid ongoing discussions around increasing the pay of the borough’s first citizen by 81%.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has deferred a decision to rise the wage, and that of others, opting to appoint a consultant to assess the cost instead.

Members have delayed approving an increment following criticism over the hike to the mayoral wage.

An annual basic allowance of £15,071 is paid to each councillor. The special allowance rate for the mayor is £13,797 and £9,021 for the deputy mayor.

However, a review has suggested that the mayor is paid less than the national living wage.

It has been reported the mayor’s wage would rise from £13,797 to £25,000.